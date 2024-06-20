SMA Solar Technology AG is significantly lowering its forecast for the current fiscal year. Accordingly, sales are expected to be between €1. 55 and €1. 7 billion instead of between €1. 95 and €2. 22 billion. The new EBITDA target is €80 to €130 million instead of €220 to €290 million. From pv magazine Germany A persistently volatile market and a delayed increase in incoming orders due to continued high inventory levels at distributors and installers are the reasons why SMA Solar Technology AG has revised its sales and earnings forecasts downwards. As the photovoltaics company announced, the managing ...

