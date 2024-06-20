H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $64 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Oxford Global Resources ("Oxford" or the "Company"), a provider of specialty staffing and consulting services in the United States and Europe, has acquired Linksap Europe Limited ("Linksap"). The acquisition serves as a strategic expansion of Oxford's existing high-end SAPofferings into targeted European markets and customer channels.

Linksap is a premium staffing solutions firm that provides highly skilled consultants specializing in the SAPsoftware ecosystem to clients in more than 40 countries. With an exclusive focus on SAP, Linksap is the partner of choice to a broad base of clients across Europe and North America. Linksap is a complementary addition to Oxford's existing Technology practice, further expanding the Company's high-growth SAPsolutions in Europe. Linksap's Co-Founders, Rupert Bassi and Alistair Coker, as well as the broader Linksap team, have joined Oxford and will continue to lead Linksap moving forward.

"We are highly impressed with Linksap's premium expertise, quality service offering, and geographic reach," commented Rob McGuckin, Chief Executive Officer of Oxford. "Our partnership with Linksap will bolster Oxford's SAPcapabilities in Europe and add new clients that can benefit from Oxford's broad service offering across technology platforms."

Rupert Bassi, Co-Founder of Linksap, expressed his excitement for the combination. "We are thrilled to partner with Oxford. We look forward to bringing our SAP platform expertise, strong customer relationships, and highly skilled network of specialists to Oxford." Alistair Coker, Co-Founder of Linksap, also voiced his enthusiasm for the combination, "Through this partnership, Oxford and Linksap will leverage our combined strengths to offer additional services and value to our clients and employees."

"Linksap is a strong addition to the Oxford business, adding specialized expertise in the attractive SAPmarket, which is benefitting from the favorable tailwinds of ongoing cloud migration," commented Matt Lozow, Managing Director at H.I.G. "We are excited to continue to support Oxford's management team in investing in high-growth platforms and geographies."

Linksap is the second acquisition that Oxford has completed since H.I.G. acquired the Company in August 2021. Oxford continues to actively pursue additional acquisition opportunities, which are a core pillar of the Company's long-term growth strategy.

Ropes Gray LLP acted as legal counsel to Oxford. Azlan Advisory acted as financial advisor and Squire Patton Boggs LLP served as legal counsel to Linksap.

About Oxford Global Resources

Oxford is a leading high-end specialty staffing and consulting services firm in the United States and Europe. The Company provides clients with niche, highly specialized talent for Technology and Life Sciences engagements. Oxford focuses on proactively utilizing its network of highly skilled professionals to immediately connect its clients with the expertise they need. The Company is known for its unmatched ability to deliver The Right Talent. Right Now.Oxford is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, and the Company serves over 2,000 active customers in the United States and Europe. For more information, visit oxfordcorp.com.

About Linksap Europe Limited

Linksap is a leading provider of high-end specialty staffing services for the SAPsoftware ecosystem across Europe. Linksap is dedicated exclusively to SAPand supports business critical engagements for clients across a wide variety of industries and geographies. For more information, visit linksap.eu.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $64 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Dubai, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

SAPis a registered trademark of SAP, SE. Neither Oxford Global Resources nor Linksap Europe Limited are affiliated with SAP, SE, nor does SAP, SE. sponsor or endorse either their business or their services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240620349210/en/

Contacts:

Matthew Lozow

Managing Director

mlozow@hig.com

Robert Jang

Managing Director

rjang@hig.com

Kyle Fitzgerald

Principal

kfitzgerald@hig.com

H.I.G. Capital

1271 Avenue of the Americas

22nd Floor

New York, NY 10020

P 212.506.0500

hig.com