Bacardi Limited: Sláinte to Six! Stephanie Macleod Wins 'Master Blender of the Year' Title for Record-Breaking Sixth Time

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / Bacardi Limited:

Stephanie Macleod, Director of Blending, Scotch Whisky for Bacardi, has been named Master Blender of the Year by the International Whisky Competition (IWC) 2024 for a sensational sixth consecutive time.

Her success and the quality of the Bacardi range of premium Scotch whiskies was further underlined by AULTMORE® Oloroso Sherry Cask 25 Year Old, Travel Retail Exclusive winning IWC Whisky of the Year, while DEWAR'S® Double Double 37 Year Old was named Best Blended Scotch for the second year running.

Stephanie made history in 2019 as the first woman to win the prestigious Master Blender of the Year title and has continued her winning streak ever since. This incredible feat recognizes her world-leading expertise in the art of whisky-making as Master Blender for DEWAR'S Blended Scotch whisky and Malt Master for the family-owned company's portfolio of Single Malts - ABERFELDY®, AULTMORE, CRAIGELLACHIE®, ROYAL BRACKLA® and THE DEVERON®.

"To be recognized for the work you do is incredible. To be recognized for what you love to do is quite simply a dream come true," said Stephanie Macleod. "Awards like this are a tribute to all those involved in our whisky-making, and it's thanks to our passionate, highly-skilled team that our exceptional whiskies are enjoyed by new and existing whisky drinkers around the world."

Adding to the success, Bacardi was named Distiller of the Year and its brands were recognized with six wins in the Top 10 whiskies of 2024*.

"We have bold ambitions and exciting plans for our premium and ultra-premium whiskies and judging by the acclaim our recent launches have received, it's clear we are getting it right," said Dave Ingram, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Bacardi. "Congratulations to Stephanie and her team - the work they're doing leads to exceptional whiskies that appeal to new whisky drinkers and drives the entire category forward."

A multi-award winning and highly respected figure in the whisky industry, Stephanie joined Bacardi in Glasgow in 1998, and became Master Blender for DEWAR'S in 2006. Now, as the company's Director of Blending, Scotch Whisky, she leads a team of Blenders and Assistant Blenders who learn from her wealth of knowledge and expertise every day.

NOTES FOR EDITORS:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Phillippa Williams, Communications Director, Bacardi - pholmes@bacardi.com

*LIST OF TOP-AWARDS FOR BACARDI BRANDS FROM THE INTERNATIONAL WHISKY COMPETITION 2024:

Bacardi brand Total: Ranking: AULTMORE® 25 Year Old GTR - Oloroso Sherry Cask, Travel Retail Exclusive 98.31 1 DEWAR'S® Double Double 37 Year Old 96.37 3 DEWAR'S® Double Double 21 Year Old 95.46 5 DEWAR'S® Double Double 32 Year Old 95.36 6 DEWAR'S® Double Double 21 Year Old Magma Toast level 1 finished in French Oak Casks 95.22 7 DEWAR'S® Double Double 26 Year Old 94.95 10 DEWAR'S® Double Double 21 Year Old Magma Toast level 1 finished in American Oak 94.86 11 DEWAR'S® Double Double 30 Year Old 94.34 14 ROYAL BRACKLA® 25 Year Old 94.30 16 DEWAR'S® Double Double 36 Year Old 94.01 18 CRAIGELLACHIE® 37 Year Old 93.76 20

