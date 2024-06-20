Evergreen Podcasts: Evergreen Partners with DistroKid: Empowering Artists to Be Prolific

DistroKid, a leading service for musicians to distribute music, has teamed up with Evergreen to spread awareness and support the arts.

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / Evergreen Podcasts a Cleveland-based global podcast production network, is excited to announce a signature sponsorship deal with DistroKid, a leading service for musicians to distribute their music to online stores and streaming services. DistroKid, known for empowering musicians, aligns perfectly with Evergreen's mission to amplify creative voices. This collaboration aims to spotlight artists both within and outside Evergreen's network, helping them to "Be Prolific" and succeed in the competitive music industry.





With this sponsorship, DistroKid will reach hundreds of thousands of listeners each month through Evergreen's network of shows. The additional audio and visual brand exposure is also valuable listeners who will benefit from a 30% discount on their one-year DistroKid membership. Evergreen Podcasts is pleased to make the connection between a prolific organization like DistroKid, and the many artists that make up our audience. The following podcasts shows are being supported through this sponsorship:

Chris DeMakes a Podcast

One Hit Thunder

Too Much Effing Perspective

The 500 with Josh Adam Meyers

Riffs on Riffs

Death of a Rock Star

None but the Brave

No Simple Road

Moods & Modes

Inside the Musician's Brain

In addition to their renowned distribution services, DistroKid offers powerful tools to help artists thrive. Mixea allows musicians to quickly polish their tracks with customizable mastering, ensuring their music sounds as professional as their influences. Instant Share lets users securely share high-quality files with collaborators and industry professionals, making collaboration seamless. The DistroKid App provides essential features such as uploading new releases, tracking earnings, and managing streaming stats, all from your mobile device. To learn more and get started, download the DistroKid app, available now on iOS and Android.

The sponsorship agreement between Evergreen Podcasts and DistroKid is effective immediately across all participating shows. Evergreen's shows are available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other streaming platforms.

Press inquiries: If you'd like to interview members from Evergreen Podcasts or DistroKid, please contact Samantha Maloy.

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen Podcasts is one of the world's largest independent podcast networks with a premier catalog of over 300 entertaining and thought-provoking shows. A full-service podcast production, brand marketing, and sales organization, Evergreen is rooted in high production values and artistic integrity. With a diverse roster of storytellers from true crime, pop culture, comedy, and beyond, Evergreen Podcasts connects listeners with content that informs, entertains, and inspires. For more information, visit evergreenpodcasts.com.

