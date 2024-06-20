Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Creaspac AB ges observationsstatus / Creaspac AB receives observation status

Idag, den 20 juni 2024 offentliggjorde Creaspac AB ("Bolaget") en kallelse till extra bolagsstämma med förslag om frivillig likvidation av Bolaget. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus om omständighet föreligger som föranleder en väsentlig osäkerhet avseende emittenten eller priset på dess aktier. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Creaspac AB (CPAC SPAC, ISIN-kod SE0016075691, orderboks-ID 228460) ska ges observationsstatus. Today, on June 20, 2024, Creaspac AB (the "Company") disclosed a notice to an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders with a proposal for voluntary liquidation of the Company. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its shares. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Creaspac AB (CPAC SPAC, ISIN code SE0016075691, order book ID 228460) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB