Award-winning online trading broker, AvaTrade, has launched AvaFutures, a revolutionary futures trading platform designed to transform the retail futures trading space.

AvaFutures simplifies the account opening and funding processes, allowing customers to sign up, fund their accounts using credit cards or other electronic methods, and start trading within minutes. The broker also offers a transparent pricing scheme with attractive commissions and no hidden fees, while customers can manage accounts online or access 24/5 support in over 10 languages, all free of charge.

In addition, traders can now access CME Group's deeply liquid, capital efficient futures contracts available in Micro, E-mini, and Standard size across Equity Index, Metals, Energy, FX, Cryptocurrencies, Agriculture, and Interest Rates markets, as well as other international markets/exchanges. The advanced MT5 platform offered by AvaFutures, provides traders with advanced charting capabilities, automated trading, in-depth analysis and Level 2 data free access, as well as comprehensive learning resources to enhance their trading skills and expertise.

AvaFutures, a highly regulated broker, ensures trader safety and security with its different licenses across six continents.

With AvaFutures, traders can access futures markets to hedge against market swings, leverage positions for greater control and potential profits, and diversify investments across various assets. Deep liquidity in the futures markets enables traders to more efficiently enter and exit positions. Traders can go long or short with no overnight interest, benefiting from opportunities in both rising and falling markets.

AvaTrade CEO Dáire Ferguson commented, "For nearly two decades, AvaTrade has been at the forefront of providing traders with exceptional opportunities. The introduction of AvaFutures marks a new chapter in our dedication to our users, broadening our range of services and bolstering their trading journey with assurance. Our relentless focus on customer-centricity is the driving force behind our efforts to ensure a secure and dynamic trading environment."

"As the retail investment market continues to expand, we are pleased AvaTrade clients will now have access to our futures contracts, which include some of the most actively-traded markets in the world," said Mark Omens, Global Head of Retail CD&S at CME Group.

For further information on AvaFutures, please visit AvaFutures.

About AvaTrade

AvaTrade is an award-winning online trading broker which supports investors of all kinds through a range of platforms, including MT4/5, AvaTrade Mobile App WebTrader, AvaFutures AvaOptions, AvaSocial, DupliTrade, and others. Traders benefit from tight spreads, a personal account manager, multilingual support, 1000+ instruments, and market-leading risk management tools, such as, AvaProtect, alongside real-time market access and immediate execution. AvaTrade is regulated in 9 different jurisdictions around the globe and provides its traders with fully segregated accounts and encrypted transactions. AvaTrade is also known as the official trading sponsor of the renowned Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team and the UAE Football Association.

About CME Group

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimise portfolios, and analyse data empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240620099091/en/

Contacts:

Daniel Levy, Jamie Sarao

Finn Partners for AvaTrade

E: AvaTrade@finnpartners.com

T: +44 20 70468354