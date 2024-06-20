The manufacturer will release the system in Europe in early 2025. It is weld-free and supports single-string and multi-string configurations. Valmont Solar, a unit of US infrastructure developer Valmont Industries, will launch a new tracker system in Europe by early 2025, the company said in a statement. Dubbed Convert Versa Tracker, the system is a single-axis tracker for distributed and large-scale PV projects. "This product represents a significant leap forward in the solar tracker market," said Matteo Demofonti, Vice President of Product Strategy & Commercialization at Valmont Solar. "Our ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...