Spanish company Solarpack developed the $100 million photovoltaic plant in the municipality of Montería, located in the department of Córdoba. It's one of two large-scale solar park projects the company has in Colombia. From pv magazine Latam Spanish company Solarpack has announced the official grid connection of the 144 MW La Unión solar plant, located in the municipality of Montería, located in the department of Córdoba. The project required an investment of $100 million, according to Solarpack. During construction of the solar park, 1,276 jobs were created, "most of which were filled by local ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...