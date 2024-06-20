IMA® : IMA, and AchieveNEXT/The CFO Alliance Sign Partnership Agreement

The organizations will collaborate on membership, educational, and talent development offerings to advance the business and personal development objectives of accounting and finance teams

MONTVALE, NJ and BERWYN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, AchieveNEXT, an organization focused on delivering relational leadership and related talent development solutions, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, The CFO Alliance, the largest U.S.-based professional peer community solely dedicated to advancing the business and personal development objectives of accounting and finance leaders, have entered into a collaborative partnership agreement.

Under the new collaboration, organizations that join IMA, under its new Corporate Membership program, can offer its U.S.-based finance and accounting leaders access to The CFO Alliance peer network, performance benchmarking, career and coaching expertise, and vetted resources, including participation in their signature in-person quarterly roundtables, ongoing virtual events and forums, and special interest groups. IMA's corporate members will also have access to AchieveNEXT's individual, team, and enterprise performance development and training, relationship tools, and shared resources that cover strategic and tactical issues, including talent design and development, process reengineering, AI, and technology advancements.

"As we launch our Corporate Membership program in the coming months, our partnership with AchieveNEXT and The CFO Alliance will accelerate our efforts to provide unparalleled member value for organizations working with us," said Mike DePrisco, president and CEO at IMA.

"We're excited to welcome IMA and its corporate members into our community of accounting and finance professionals and leaders," said Nick Araco, CEO of AchieveNEXT and The CFO Alliance. "Our collaborative learning environment and vast relationships empower strong accounting and finance leaders that think strategically and work in the best interests of their teams and organizations."

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant), CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis), and FMAA (Financial and Managerial Accounting Associate) certification programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its six global regions: The Americas, China, Europe, Middle East/North Africa, India, and Asia Pacific. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

About AchieveNEXT

Today, businesses can outsource everything - except their relationships. AchieveNEXT provides 1-1 Executive & Coaching, Leadership Development, and Business Relationship Training Programs that help businesses build and maintain authentic - and profitable - relationships with their leaders, workforce, and most importantly, the customers they serve.

About The CFO Alliance

The CFO Alliance serves as a comprehensive peer network for finance and accounting leaders, offering valuable resources, vibrant networking opportunities, and professional and career development programs to help them succeed in their roles and drive their organizations forward.

Members connect and build relationships with their peers through on-demand online exchanges and special interest groups, custom benchmarking and best practice sharing, our signature quarterly Roundtables, and personalized career and performance consultations. Our pragmatic approach helps finance and accounting leaders address current challenges, while our forward-thinking vision equips them for future trends and what's next.

