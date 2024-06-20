Goodbye, Search: Spekit Unveils AI-Powered Content Recommendations

Spekit debuts the future of sales enablement with AI-powered contextual content recommendations to eliminate the pain of searching

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / The average sales rep spends less than 30% of their time selling. Between research, administrative tasks, and hunting for the right sales content, their time is drained bouncing between tabs instead of focused on generating pipeline and closing deals. Or, at least, that was the case, until now.





Spekit's AI-Powered Content Recommendations

Surfacing the right content at the right time with the leading AI-powered sales enablement platform.





Today, Spekit, the leader in just-in-time sales enablement, unveiled a revolutionary upgrade to its platform - contextual, AI-powered content recommendations.

Spekit AI works seamlessly in popular sales tools like Gmail, Gong, and Chorus, replacing the clunky content repository model with personalized and intelligent in-app enablement. By analyzing the context of sales interactions, Spekit AI surfaces the most relevant resources and collateral in any workflow or tool the rep is in, eliminating the need for them to leave what they're doing to search again. No more jumping between apps, no more endless hunting-just the right content at the right time.

"We shouldn't ask reps to be human encyclopedias or librarians. They should be doing what they love to do, selling," says Spekit CEO, Melanie Fellay. "After hundreds of interviews with reps, we zoned in on their greatest pain points - the endless searching, the context switching, the disjointed experiences to find the answers and content they need. Our solution? To craft the smartest, simplest, and most contextual content recommendation engine on the market. An engine that doesn't simply enhance searching but aims to eliminate the need to search entirely. And today, we're thrilled to release this first iteration in beta to our amazing community."

According to HubSpot's 2024 State of Sales Report, sales reps who leverage sales enablement content in their role are 58% more likely to outperform this year than those who don't. Spekit AI empowers teams to effortlessly harness the full power of sales enablement within their daily selling workflows, elevating the quality of each interaction to move deals from first touch to closed-won faster.

Spekit AI works where your sellers work to:

Instantly Recommend Content: Spekit AI analyzes sales conversations and suggests the most relevant internal resources and sales collateral.

Spekit AI analyzes sales conversations and suggests the most relevant internal resources and sales collateral. Seamlessly Connect Across Tools: Built within Spekit's existing platform, Spekit AI works effortlessly in tools like Gmail, Gong, Salesloft, Outlook Browser, and Chorus.

Built within Spekit's existing platform, Spekit AI works effortlessly in tools like Gmail, Gong, Salesloft, Outlook Browser, and Chorus. Boost Content Engagement and Adoption: Most enablement content is buried in folders collecting dust. Spekit AI ensures the best enablement content never goes unused, making enablement teams more impactful than ever.

Most enablement content is buried in folders collecting dust. Spekit AI ensures the best enablement content never goes unused, making enablement teams more impactful than ever. Eliminate Workflow Disruption: Sales reps will never again have to leave their email or call platform to find deal-accelerating resources.

Sales reps will never again have to leave their email or call platform to find deal-accelerating resources. Increase Sales Rep Productivity: Faster access to relevant information empowers reps to prepare effectively and close deals quickly.

Faster access to relevant information empowers reps to prepare effectively and close deals quickly. Enhance Efficiency: Streamlines workflows and reduces time wasted searching for resources.

"Reps can't be expected to know every piece of content for every situation," says Keegan Otter, Head of Revenue at Warmly. "They default to what's familiar, which is rarely optimal. Spekit AI does the heavy lifting for them, surfacing the best content automatically and freeing our reps up to focus on selling, not searching."

Spekit: Ushering in the Future of AI-Powered Sales Enablement

Spekit AI is more than just a feature - it's a glimpse into the future of sales enablement. By equipping reps with the right content at the right time, Spekit empowers organizations to dramatically improve sales and marketing effectiveness. In a world of information overload, Spekit AI cuts through the clutter, ushering in an era of simplicity and peak enablement impact.

Enter the future of sales enablement. Visit https://www.spekit.com/ to learn more.

Contact Information

Elle Brayton

Director of Content & Communications

elle@spekit.com

502-287-2636

SOURCE: Spekit

View the original press release on newswire.com.