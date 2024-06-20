Pathify / Path Education Inc.: Pathify Acquires Navengage

Pathify's first acquisition extends improved student experiences to tens of thousands more students.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / Pathify, the fastest-growing higher ed digital experience hub, proudly announces its acquisition of Navengage, an ed tech pioneer in student engagement mobile technology. The strategic acquisition marks a significant inflection point for both companies in revolutionizing the higher ed tech landscape.





As the most widely used independent student portal and digital experience hub in the U.S., Pathify unifies all institutional technology, content, resources and communication. A fourth straight year of strong financial efficiency and impressive top-line revenue growth allowed Pathify to extend its reach in new and exciting ways. Navengage is the company's first acquisition.

"Pathify has always valued impact," said Chase Williams, Pathify CEO and Co-Founder. "Acquiring Navengage enables Pathify to significantly influence the student engagement space and better support Anthology customers. We're thrilled to welcome Navengage into the Pathify family."

Co-founded in 2020 by three Penn State University graduates, Navengage provides a streamlined, mobile-native app for accessing and promoting events, student organizations, and campus resources, while also fostering student connections and belonging. The company recently partnered with Anthology, serving as a comprehensive mobile experience for Anthology Engage. Navengage's growing customer base includes institutions such as California Polytechnic State University, Penn State University, Roger Williams University, Texas Tech University, the University of Memphis, and the University of North Carolina Charlotte.

"Today's announcement is a testament to our team's exceptional work in building Navengage into the premier student engagement mobile app it is today," said Andrew Strause, Navengage CEO and Co-Founder. "Pathify's expertise and resources across higher education provide a strong foundation from which we can continue to impact the student experience."

Navengage will remain fully operational, continuing to support its customers and product growth. Various Anthology integration improvements are planned for Pathify to ensure ongoing support for Navengage customers.

Pathify and Navengage are hosting several upcoming events to showcase how they are transforming the student experience. The higher ed community is invited to learn more and register at https://pathify.com/lp/pathify-acquires-navengage/.

About Navengage

Navengage delivers cutting-edge mobile technology designed to advance student engagement, foster belonging, and boost retention. Dedicated to helping institutions gather comprehensive, accurate, and readily available data for decision-making, we help higher ed professionals meet students where they are - on their mobile devices. Discover more about how we are creating a world where every student has the opportunity to safely and successfully pursue their education at www.navengage.com.

About Pathify

Obsessed with making great technology while developing incredible long-term relationships with customers, Pathify remains hyper-focused on creating stellar experiences across the entire student lifecycle - from prospect to alumni. Delivering cloud-based, integration-friendly software designed to drive engagement, Pathify pushes personalized information, content, and resources to the right people, at the right time - on any device. Led by a team of former higher ed executives, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders, the team at Pathify focuses every day on the values Impact, Wit, Contrast, Technique and Care.

Learn more at pathify.com.

