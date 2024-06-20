SkySwitch Receives 2024 MSP Today Product of the Year Award

White-Label Platform Honored for Exceptional Innovation and Successful Deployment Through the Channel

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / SkySwitch, the leading next-generation white-label UCaaS provider, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities via in-person and digital marketing campaigns, has named the SkySwitch Platform as a 2024 MSP Today Product of the Year Award winner.

"SkySwitch's goal is to provide partners with a superior UCaaS platform that lets them build a thriving business under their own brand," stated Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One, SkySwitch's parent company. "We're honored to be recognized for the innovations and efforts we've invested in contributing to the success of MSPs and channel partners."

"It gives me great pleasure to honor SkySwitch as a 2024 recipient of TMC's MSP Today Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, the SkySwitch Platform," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Our judges were very impressed not only with the features and value of the solution but also with SkySwitch's Channel strategy to expand their market share and provide first-class service to their customers."

Winners of the 2024 MSP Today Product of the Year Award will also be announced online and highlighted in MSP Today.

ABOUT SKYSWITCH

SkySwitch is the leading US-based white-label Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) provider offering MSPs, VARs, telecom agents, interconnect ISPs and WISPs, a cloud-based voice platform to brand as their own. With a thorough onboarding process, we educate you on everything you need to know to start selling the most in-demand solution for a hybrid workforce. SkySwitch is a BCM One company.

Paula Como Kauth, Chief Marketing Officer, BCM One

Office: 212.906.7255 | pckauth@bcmone.com

ABOUT MSP TODAY

MSP Today is the premier online destination for MSPs (Managed Service Providers) and IT service providers worldwide. As the industry's leading web portal, we are committed to delivering timely and relevant news, cutting-edge product information, and invaluable insights to empower MSPs and IT professionals to thrive in today's rapidly evolving technology landscape. At MSP Today, we understand the challenges faced by MSPs and IT service providers in navigating the complexities of the modern business environment. Our dedicated team of expert journalists and industry analysts bring you the latest trends, best practices, and industry thought leadership to help you stay ahead of the curve. Whether you're seeking in-depth articles on emerging technologies, comprehensive product reviews, or actionable tips to optimize your IT services, MSP Today is your go-to resource for all things MSP-related. Join our vibrant community today and unlock the knowledge, resources, and networking opportunities to propel your MSP business to new heights. Follow MSP Today on Twitter or join our LinkedIn group. Subscribe or visit www.msptoday.com.

Paula Como Kauth

Chief Marketing Officer

pckauth@bcmone.com

