Modelit Becomes Salesforce Crest Partner

The Team at Modelit is Thrilled to Announce That It Has Reached Salesforce Crest Partner Status, Marking a Major Milestone for the Company

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / Today, the Modelit team is proud to join the top 15% of Salesforce consulting and implementation companies worldwide by ascending to Crest partner status. This achievement marks a major milestone on the company's continued journey toward Salesforce excellence.

Acknowledgments

Modelit would like to thank:

for their guidance and expertise that have driven our team to aim higher, always. Our Modelit client community for placing their trust in our team and helping us to grow.

What does it mean to be a Salesforce Crest partner?

Salesforce Partners are trusted to deliver innovative solutions and handle 70% of customer implementations globally. Crest partners, like Modelit, excel in building and delivering cutting-edge solutions on the Salesforce platform.

Achieving Crest partner status means Modelit has met rigorous standards for quality, expertise, customer success, security, and performance.

As a key player in the Salesforce ecosystem, Modelit is now in one of the top four tiers: Base, Ridge, Crest, and Summit. This classification reflects the company's commitment to high-quality service, client success, and continuous improvement.

How did Modelit reach Crest level?

To help Modelit reach this next level on its Salesforce journey, the company's experts have worked tirelessly to raise the bar across a handful of areas.

Our team continues to expand its expertise by increasing the total number of projects completed and Salesforce certifications held by our experts. Additionally, we actively participate in Salesforce's Pledge 1% initiative - meaning that we dedicate 1% of our time, product, and profit to philanthropy. Equality: Aside from being led by a diverse team of professionals, we also engage in events like "Techy for the Day." This event introduces women and girls to the many opportunities available in the field of technology, promoting gender diversity in the industry.

Aside from being led by a diverse team of professionals, we also engage in events like "Techy for the Day." This event introduces women and girls to the many opportunities available in the field of technology, promoting gender diversity in the industry. Sustainability: We have taken the 1t.org pledge to plant over 50,000 trees over the next five years. With this initiative, we intend to make a significant contribution to reducing greenhouse gases and supporting environmental sustainability.

About Modelit

Modelit is a highly rated Salesforce partner built by certified and experienced experts offering services in custom development, CRM configurations, and AppExchange app development. The company has offices in the U.S. and Latin America, operating within similar time zones as its customers and collaborating in real time. Modelit is dedicated to helping clients maximize their Salesforce investments by providing an aligned customer experience, faster time-to-market, and lower total cost of engagement.

Contact Information

Danny Teng

CEO, Modelit

danny.teng@modelit.xyz

SOURCE: Modelit

