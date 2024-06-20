5G Services Market worth $427.7 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5G Services Market is estimated at USD 98.3 billion in 2023 to USD 427.7 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.2%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The innovative concept of network slicing in 5G represents a transformative leap in network customization, offering virtual, dedicated slices tailored to the unique requirements of specific applications or services. This capability is a pivotal driver for the diverse range of use cases enabled by 5G technology. For massive IoT deployments, network slicing allows the creation of dedicated slices optimized for handling many connected devices with varying communication needs. Simultaneously, in ultra-reliable low-latency communication (URLLC) scenarios, such as mission-critical applications in healthcare or industrial automation, dedicated slices ensure the stringent demands for real-time responsiveness and reliability are met. Network slicing thus becomes a crucial proponent in the adaptability of 5G, fostering a flexible and efficient network infrastructure that can accommodate the varied and evolving demands of a multitude of applications and industries.



Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2017-2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023-2028 Forecast units Value (USD) Billion Segments Covered Application, Communication type, End user, Enterprise, and Region Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered AT&T (US), China Mobile (China), Verizon Communications (US), Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), Vodafone Group (UK), SK Telecom (South Korea), BT Group (UK), China Telecom (China), Orange (France), KT Corporation (South Korea), China Unicom (China), Telstra Group (Australia), Rogers Communications (Canada), Bell Canada (Canada), Etisalat (UAE), Saudi Telecom Company (Saudi Arabia), KDDI Corporation (Japan), Telus Corporation (Canada), LG Uplus Corporation (South Korea), Swisscom (Switzerland), Reliance Jio Infocomm (India), Bharti Airtel Limited (India), Telenor Group (Norway), MTN Group (South Africa), NTT Docomo (Japan), Dish Network Corporation (US), Rakuten Group (Japan), Telefonica S.A (Spain), JMA Wireless (US), Verana Networks (US), Celona (US), Mangata Networks (US), Airspan Networks (US), EdgeQ (US), Omniflow (US), and Aarna Networks (US).

Based on communication type, the eMBB segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

The promise of significantly faster data speeds with 5G stands as a pivotal market driver for Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), reshaping the landscape of user experiences. This accelerated speed is a transformative force, particularly for data-intensive applications that have become integral to contemporary lifestyles. The ability of 5G to deliver higher download and upload speeds serves as a cornerstone for the flourishing demand in areas such as high-definition video streaming, virtual reality, and augmented reality. In the realm of video streaming, 5G facilitates seamless, buffer-free streaming of high-quality content, enhancing the user's entertainment experience. Moreover, in the realm of immersive technologies like virtual and augmented reality, the faster data speeds of 5G contribute to reduced latency, ensuring a more responsive and realistic user experience. This heightened speed not only meets current consumer expectations but also unlocks the potential for novel applications and services, driving market growth as businesses and consumers alike seek the enhanced capabilities that 5G brings to the forefront.

By end user, enterprise segment is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

Enterprises across various sectors are increasingly drawn to the deployment of private 5G networks as a strategic driver within the enterprise segment. This trend is particularly pronounced in industries where having dedicated and reliable communication networks is imperative for driving automation, robotics, and process optimization. Private 5G networks offer businesses a higher degree of control over their connectivity infrastructure, providing a dedicated and secure environment for mission-critical applications. In sectors like manufacturing, for instance, where seamless communication between machines and devices is essential for operational efficiency, private 5G networks serve as a foundational technology. The ability to tailor network parameters and allocate resources according to specific business needs empowers enterprises to optimize their connectivity for diverse applications. This adaptability, coupled with the low-latency and high-bandwidth characteristics of 5G, positions private networks as a key enabler for realizing the full potential of Industry 4.0, smart factories, and other advanced technologies within the enterprise landscape. The pursuit of these benefits propels the adoption of 5G in the enterprise sector, fostering a paradigm shift in how businesses approach and leverage their connectivity infrastructure.

North America is expected to hold the second largest market size during the forecast period.

The deployment of 5G infrastructure in North America is considered a powerful catalyst for economic growth, job creation, and technological innovation. The robust and high-speed connectivity offered by 5G networks serves as a foundational element for various industries, from telecommunications and manufacturing to healthcare and smart cities. As businesses embrace the capabilities of 5G, they stimulate demand for advanced technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing, and artificial intelligence. This surge in technological adoption, coupled with the need for skilled professionals to design, implement, and manage 5G networks, contributes to job creation and the growth of a specialized workforce. Furthermore, the public and private sectors recognize the potential for 5G to drive economic competitiveness on a global scale. Consequently, increased investments are being made to develop and expand 5G infrastructure, fostering an ecosystem that not only meets current connectivity needs but also positions North America at the forefront of technological innovation and economic development.

Top Key Companies in 5G Services Market:

The major vendors covered in the 5G Services Market are AT&T (US), China Mobile (China), Verizon Communications (US), Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), Vodafone Group (UK), SK Telecom (South Korea), BT Group (UK), China Telecom (China), Orange (France), KT Corporation (South Korea), China Unicom (China), Telstra Group (Australia), Rogers Communications (Canada), Bell Canada (Canada), Etisalat (UAE), Saudi Telecom Company (Saudi Arabia), KDDI Corporation (Japan), Telus Corporation (Canada), LG Uplus Corporation (South Korea), Swisscom (Switzerland), Reliance Jio Infocomm (India), Bharti Airtel Limited (India), Telenor Group (Norway), MTN Group (South Africa), NTT Docomo (Japan), Dish Network Corporation (US), Rakuten Group (Japan), Telefonica S.A (Spain), JMA Wireless (US), Verana Networks (US), Celona (US), Mangata Networks (US), Airspan Networks (US), EdgeQ (US), Omniflow (US), Aarna Networks (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the 5G Services Market.

