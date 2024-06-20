Merck & Co., Inc.: Merck Is Partnering With America's Largest HBCU To Launch a Collaborative Biotechnology Learning Center

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / Building the workforce of tomorrow means investing in the students of today. That's why Merck has partnered with North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (N.C. A&T) - the largest historically Black college and university in the U.S. - to launch the Merck Biotechnology Learning Center.

"We're pleased to launch this new collaboration with an institution that precisely aligns to our company priorities to invest in the growth and delivery of innovative health solutions and strong values around diversity and inclusion," said Sanat Chattopadhyay, executive vice president and president, Merck Manufacturing Division. "Together we can fuel the growth of talent for our company and the biotechnology industry overall."

Located in the home state of the company's Durham and Wilson manufacturing sites, the 4,025 square-foot facility will enhance academic programming and training for biotechnology careers for N.C. A&T students and provide advanced discovery opportunities through its classroom space, process laboratory and state-of-the-art biopharmaceutical manufacturing equipment.

"This collaboration signifies a union between academia and industry, and a commitment to excellence, innovation and the advancement of scientific knowledge," said Tonya Smith-Jackson, Ph.D., provost and executive vice chancellor of academic affairs for N.C. A&T.

The collaboration also signifies an investment in the community's future by expanding local and statewide bioeconomy initiatives. Additionally, it will help to diversify talent and recruitment opportunities for Merck and offer vaccine manufacturing process training for new and existing employees.

"The Merck Biotechnology Learning Center will provide opportunities for N.C. A&T students to look inside the biopharmaceutical industry and understand what a career in this space looks like. Through our joint initiative with N.C. A&T, we're developing new and innovative ways to build a pipeline of talent here in North Carolina and beyond," added Amanda Taylor, vice president and Durham plant manager, Merck.

