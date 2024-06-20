Liberia, West Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2024) - HammerPay, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTC Pink: HMMR), has revamped its cash-in process for the UBA Remit Wallet - powered by HammerPay in Liberia. Customers can now deposit funds without any fees, a move aimed at driving platform adoption and usage. This change eliminates the burden of fees for customers, making it easier for them to embrace the wallet.

The zero percent cash-in feature is expected to increase customer acquisition and transactions, benefiting both customers and merchants. Adoption of the wallet offers more security and financial management tools than using cash for transactions. Removing cash-in fees eliminates barriers to usage. Additionally, the move aims to make the platform more accessible to customers in Liberia and beyond. It is a strategic undertaking by HammerPay to bridge the gap between banked and unbanked customers; and to provide unbanked customers with a facility that reduces the barrier to digital banking and financial services.

Gerald Sherman, CEO and President of HammerPay, highlighted the significance of this change, stating, "By removing the customer cash-in fee, we aim to set ourselves apart from competitors and promote wider adoption of our wallet. This decision bridges the gap between banked and unbanked populations and signifies a major step towards our goal of financial inclusion for everyone across the continent."

He emphasized HammerPay's dedication to driving platform adoption through user-friendly features like bank-to-wallet transfers, cash agent top-ups, and merchant transactions, all without additional fees. The no-fee transaction also extends to peer-to-peer transfers and merchant top-ups, ensuring a seamless experience for all users. This customer-centric approach is designed to attract a larger customer base and offer merchants a compelling value proposition to enhance their business opportunities as offered by the UBA Remit Wallet - powered by HammerPay.

About HammerPay

HammerPay (USA) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary and brand operated by Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp., is a mobile-first digital technology product, powering stored-value digital services for businesses and consumers, including those previously left outside the digital revolution. HammerPay was developed to scale a highly attractive digital cash/cashless solution to be deployed along with partners around the world, delivering expertise for both developed and developing economies. HammerPay connects mobile consumers to cashless purchasing and bill payments, instantly enabling consumer broad adoption. For more information, contact Investor Relations at info@hammerpay.com.

About Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp.

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTC Pink: HMMR) is a company investing in the future of technology. Hammer has broadened its strategy to focus on the rapidly evolving world of innovative technology and in an effort to keep pace, has restructured the group to allow for the creation of several related verticals. Hammer has entered the Fintech industry which is rapidly becoming the mainstream technology powering today's telecommunication applications. For more information contact Investor Relations at info@hmmrgroup.com.

