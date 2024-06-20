Travel Nurses Inc.: Travel Nurses, Inc. Named Among Inc.'s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

Travel Nurses, Inc. ranks among highest-scoring businesses on Inc.'s list of best workplaces.

GERMANTOWN, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / Travel Nurses, Inc. has been named to Inc.'s annual Best Workplaces list. Prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

Travel Nurses, Inc. is a leading healthcare staffing agency with more than 35 years in the industry. Their commitment to integrity and transparency is not only recognized by corporate staff in the survey, but it is also echoed by the company's healthcare professionals in their reviews.

"We are so honored to be on Inc.'s list of the Best Workplaces for 2024. This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering a supportive and empowering workplace culture where our team members can thrive and flourish," said Bryan Burnett, CEO of Travel Nurses, Inc.

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best - and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

Contact Information:

Anna Joy Tamayo

Community and PR Manager

annajoy@travelnursesinc.com

901-347-0271

Catherine Knoll

Vice President of Marketing

catherine.knoll@travelnursesinc.com

901-425-1636

