Rapyuta Robotics, Inc: Rapyuta Robotics Announces Strategic Partnership With SVT Robotics to Connect and Scale Warehouse Robots

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / Rapyuta Robotics, a leader in cloud robotics, announces a partnership with SVT Robotics, a software provider empowering IT teams to seamlessly integrate, monitor, and scale automation. This collaboration aims to expand the use of Rapyuta's award-winning pick assist AMRs throughout American warehouses.

Rapyuta Robotics' pick assist robots have been implemented in numerous locations across the U.S. and Japan, demonstrating their effectiveness and reliability.

Through this partnership, Rapyuta's solution will be certified on SVT Robotics' SOFTBOT® Platform, an innovative software product that is revolutionizing integration between automation technologies such as Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR), Automated Storage Retrieval Systems (AS/RS), Vertical Lift Modules (VLM), and host systems such as Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), Warehouse Execution Systems (WES), and Enterprise Resource Planning softwares (ERP), etc. By leveraging prebuilt, tech-agnostic SOFTBOT Connectors, SVT's platform simplifies the process of integrating complex automation solutions with existing IT infrastructures. This enables scalability of automation while also minimizing the challenges commonly associated with deploying and managing these technologies. As a result, SVT is setting new standards in the industry, enabling businesses to harness the full potential of automation to drive growth and innovation.

"Partnering with SVT Robotics amplifies our mission at Rapyuta Robotics, as we bring together the best of both worlds: our cutting-edge cloud robotics solutions and SVT Robotics' innovative software for seamless integration," said Ryo Mori, Executive Director of Business at Rapyuta Robotics. "This collaboration is not just about technology; it's about revolutionizing industries, enhancing productivity, and paving the way for a future where robots and humans work in harmony."

"We're excited to join forces with Rapyuta Robotics and simplify their customers' automation journey," said A.K. Schultz, Co-Founder and CEO of SVT Robotics. "This strategic partnership is poised to revolutionize warehouse operations by enhancing the efficiency and scalability of robotic deployments."

About Rapyuta Robotics

Rapyuta Robotics, an ETH Zurich spinoff, stands at the forefront of cloud robotics and is recognized as the market leader in pick-assist Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) in Japan. With a rich heritage of innovation and with a comprehensive solution line-up that pushes the boundaries of flexibility and performance, Rapyuta Robotics is dedicated to making robots more accessible to everyone in the logistics industry.

About SVT Robotics

SVT Robotics empowers supply chain IT teams to integrate, monitor, and scale automation with the tech-agnostic SOFTBOT Platform. This reduces custom development and support by providing a standard way for technologies to communicate. The SOFTBOT Platform also delivers enhanced system visibility, simplified troubleshooting, maximized uptime, and access to aggregated data, enabling companies to optimize operations across their business. Visit www.svtrobotics.com.

