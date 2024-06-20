Informa Markets - USA Beauty: Premiere Orlando Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Significant Increase in Attendance and Extensive Industry Engagement

Premiere Orlando, the renowned professional beauty industry tradeshow, celebrated its 30th anniversary on June 1-3, 2024, concluding with 50,000+ visits from licensed professionals and students, earning an 18% increase in attendance over 2023. The event featured over 675 complimentary educational classes, 45 hands-on workshops, 400+ educators & influencers and more than 450 exhibiting brands, making it the largest and most immersive beauty experience in the U.S.

Premiere Orlando is proud to have become the hub for the professional beauty industry, joining together beauty pros, brands, educators, associations, and more to celebrate our community of artists and the beauty profession. This year, the show included notable events such as the North American Hairstyling Awards (NAHA) and an exciting announcement with Beauty Changes Lives, further solidifying its position as the premier event in the industry.

Educational Excellence and Innovative Demonstrations

Premiere Orlando 2024 offered an extensive array of educational opportunities with over 675 complimentary classes, ensuring that attendees had access to the latest techniques and trends in the beauty industry. The classes covered various topics, including hair, nails, skincare, and business strategies, catering to the diverse needs of beauty professionals.

This year's event was highlighted by standing-room-only sessions from top educators like Ashlee Norman and Jack Howard from K18, new nails educators Claws London and Kirsty Meakin, and dynamic classes from brands such as Ashtae, Hattori Hanzo Shears and Malibu C.

The event also featured over 45 hands-on workshops, allowing participants to gain practical experience and enhance their skills under the guidance of industry experts. Workshops included Express Balayage Techniques with Lisap Milano featuring Cherry Petenbrink and Stephanie Brown, Razor & Dry Cutting with Fancy Hairdressers featuring Emily Chen and Mari Demonte, and the Platinum Seamless workshops on their V-Light Multimethod Certification.

Main Stage and Barber Stage Highlights

The Main Stage showcased electrifying performances by renowned artists like Larisa Love and Guy Tang, who shared their insights and demonstrated cutting-edge techniques. The Barber Stage hosted a sold-out Barber Battle, drawing a large crowd and highlighting the immense talent within the barbering community.

Competitions

Nailympia, a major event highlight, experienced record participants for its competitions and had standing-room-only attendance for its awards ceremony. This underscores the nail industry's growing desire for competitions and events that celebrate their artistry and community. Winners from various categories hailed from different regions, showcasing the event's wide reach and impact. To view the winners from Nailympia please click here.

Competitors took the stage in the Barber Battle, powered by L3VEL3 and sponsored by Andis & BarberEVO, and showcased exceptional barbering skills. Winners: Luis Ruiz from Lakeland, FL and Christian Otero from Valparaiso, IN.

Participants in the Hair competition, powered by Hattori Hanzo Shears, highlighted their prowess with the latest trending cut, curtain bangs. Winner: Courtney Pollino from Key Largo, FL.

In "The Garden of Time" Makeup Beauty FX Competition, presented by 3Jay, makeup artists put their creativity to the test. Winner: Angelica Quinones from West Melbourne, FL.

Exhibitor Success

The show floor was bustling with activity as exhibitors showcased their latest products and innovations to long lines of beauty professionals eager to discover what's new and shop. Popular booths included Andis, Apres, BaByliss Pro, Clairol Professional, Dyson, Eminence, Farmhouse Fresh, Framar, Glitterbels, Kokoist, Nailz By Dev, Olaplex, OPI, Skin Script Skin Care, the SalonCentric Pavilion, Wahl, Wella, and many more, with significant participation from skin, nail, and barber brands.

"Premiere Orlando went above and beyond, offering an exceptional, purposeful, and immersive experience that surpassed all expectations. Premiere consistently crafts industry events that not only attract our target audience but also foster an atmosphere conducive to meaningful connections and fruitful collaborations," said Deliah Rose, Director of Marketing from Skin Script.

Special Events and 2025 Announcements

This year's Premiere Orlando also featured several special events that added to the excitement and celebration of the community. NAHA celebrated top hairstylists and innovative styles for the first time in Orlando, and will be returning to Orlando in 2025, promising even more recognition for the industry's best. To view the 2024 NAHA winners please click here.

The Scratch Social, presented by Scratch Magazine, was held for the first time at Premiere Orlando to bring the nail industry professionals together for networking and celebration of their community after the show.

Looking ahead to 2025, Premiere Orlando is thrilled to announce a partnership with Beauty Changes Lives, a non-profit organization dedicated to elevating the perception of careers in the beauty industry. This collaboration promises to bring new opportunities and initiatives aimed at inspiring and supporting the next generation of beauty professionals. With the new partnership, the Beauty Changes Lives Gala and Industry Leader Round Table are coming to Premiere Orlando on Saturday, May 31, 2025. Mark your calendars and join us for an inspiring conversation and evening that celebrates the future of beauty. To learn more about Beauty Changes Lives, please click here.

What's Next

As Premiere Orlando concludes another successful event, the excitement continues with upcoming editions of Premiere Shows:

Premiere San Antonio: September 15-16, 2024, at the Henry B. González Convention Center

Premiere Columbus: September 29-30, 2024, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center

Premiere Anaheim: February 23-24, 2025, at the Anaheim Convention Center

Premiere Orlando: May 31 - June 2, 2025, at the Orange County Convention Center

###

Contact:

Rachel Brill

rachel@premiereshows.com

The Premiere Shows' events are the nation's leading network of beauty industry events, matched with world-class education from top beauty brands and renowned educators. Premiere welcomes all representatives of the professional beauty industry to meet with top brands from around the globe, get hands-on education, shop, connect with their community, and stay up to date with the hottest trends in the business. Premiere exhibitors are guaranteed to meet decision-makers from every area of the beauty industry on an exhibit floor designed to bring the beauty community together to learn, buy, and connect. For more information on Premiere Shows and its events visit premiereshows.com.

The Premiere Shows' events are organized by USA Beauty LLC, a joint venture between Informa Markets, BolognaFiere, and the Professional Beauty Association - a historic partnership created to better serve the beauty industry. USA Beauty LLC also operates the Cosmoprof North America events held annually in Las Vegas and Miami.

SOURCE: Informa Markets - USA Beauty

View the original press release on accesswire.com