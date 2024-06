The Serie-C containerized alkaline water electrolysis hydrogen production system, developed by China's CPU Hydrogen Power Technology, boasts a hydrogen production of 200 Nm3/h, or up to 428 kg/24hr, with a purity of up to 99. 999%. It has been presented by Germany's DCH Energy at Intersolar 2024. Suzhou-based CPU Hydrogen Power Technology (CPUH2) has developed a 1. 1 MW containerized alkaline water electrolysis hydrogen production system. The system's hydrogen production is 200 Nm3/h, or up to 428 kg/24hr, with a purity of up to 99. 999%, which CPUH2 says can meet the requirements of commercially ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...