The slight growth was mainly due to large commercial and ground-mounted systems. The Federal Network Agency also corrected new installation figures for April upwards from 1,040 to 1,177 MW. From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency has published updated photovoltaic installation figures showing that only 964. 2 MW of net PV capacity were added in May. The figures are based on data from the agency's core energy market data register up to June 17. The Network Agency also corrected some expansion figures for the previous months: In April, the additions amounted to 1,177 MW instead ...

