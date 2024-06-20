The "Turkey Telecoms Market Report Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Turkey continues to develop its capabilities within its telecom sector, becoming one of the relatively few countries able to build and develop its own communications satellites. With the successful launch of the Turksat 5A and 5B satellites in 2021, the country has vastly increased its bandwidth capacity. These satellites will be joined by the Turksat 6A in mid-2024.
In addition to these technological breakthroughs, the country's telcos have invested in fibre infrastructure, with Vodafone Turkey having trialled a 1Tb/s service in late 2021 to support its 5G network backhaul and improve the quality of its fixed infrastructure.
Deployment of fibre-based broadband networks are well established, with fibre accounting for 33.5% of all fixed broadband connections as of September 2023, compared to 26.7% at the end of 2021. The DSL sector still dominates but its share is steadily declining, year-on-year, accounting for 56% of connections as of September 2023 compared to 63% at the end of 2021.
Improved fixed and mobile infrastructure is underpinning the country's initiatives relating to Smart City concepts, which have become a key area of focus for the emerging digital economy and the transformation to a knowledge-based economy. Turkey's National Smart Cities Strategy and Action Plan is supported by investment in 5G from government, industry, and telcos. While all three MNOs operate pilot 5G services in limited areas, commercial launches are not expected until after suitable spectrum is allocated later in 2024.
Key Developments:
- SOCAR Turkey contracts Turkcell to deploy a 5G-based private wireless network at its refinery in Aliaga Peninsula.
- Domestically-built Turksat 6A satellite nears delivery date for launch.
- Turk Telecom increases its national fibre network to 427,000, with fibre broadband covering 31.9 million premises.
Companies Featured
- Turk Telekom
- Turkcell
- Vodafone Turkey
- Turksat
- Superonline
- Millenicom
Key Topics Covered:
- Key statistics
- Country overview
- Telecommunications market
- Market analysis
- Regulatory environment
- Regulatory authority
- Information and Communications Technologies Authority (ICTA)
- Fixed-line developments
- Electronic Communications Law 2008
- Telecom sector liberalisation
- Privatisation
- Interconnect
- Access
- Number portability (NP)
- Carrier Selection
- Universal services
- Tax levies
- Mobile network developments
- 3G licences
- Third and fourth GSM licences
- Multi-spectrum auction 2015
- Significant Market Power (SMP)
- MTRs
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
- Telsim privatisation
- Retail Price Cap Regulation
- Mobile market
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile voice
- Mobile data
- SMS
- Mobile broadband
- Mobile infrastructure
- Tower infrastructure
- 5G
- 4G (LTE)
- 3G
- GSM
- M2M
- Major mobile operators
- Turkcell
- Vodafone Turkey
- Turk Telekom
- Mobile content and applications
- M-commerce
- Fixed broadband market
- Market analysis
- Broadband statistics
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Turkcell
- Turk Telecom
- Wireless broadband
- Fixed network operators
- Turksat
- Turkcell Group
- Millenicom
- Telecommunications infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- International infrastructure
- Submarine cable networks
- Terrestrial networks
- Satellites
- Smart infrastructure
- Appendix Historic data
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yb4ztr
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240620569469/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900