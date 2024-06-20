Qosina, a global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries, is pleased to welcome Thomas Kapke as the new representative for the German and Benelux market.

With an impressive career spanning over three decades in the plastics processing, development and sales of customized technology and medical technology industries, Thomas brings a wealth of experience, dedication and customer-centric expertise to Qosina. A strong advocate of teamwork, Thomas believes in the power of collaboration, including customers as integral team members. He is dedicated to being a reliable partner, ensuring mutual success.

"We're thrilled to welcome Thomas to the Qosina team," said Giampaolo Meana, General Manager at Qosina Europe. "His extensive experience and passion for customer success will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our presence in the German and Benelux markets."

Qosina is a one-stop source for single-use bioprocess components, with low minimum orders, a liberal sampling policy and bill of material kitting, all supported by regulatory documentation and backed by Qosina's assurance of supply. For more information about Qosina, please visit www.qosina.com.

About Qosina

Founded in 1980, Qosina is a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Qosina's philosophy is to address its customers' need to reduce time to market by providing thousands of stock components. The company's vast catalog features more than 5,000 products shown in full-scale illustrations on a one-centimeter grid. Qosina offers free samples of most items, low minimum order requirements, just-in-time delivery, modification of existing molds, and new product design and development. Qosina is ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 22301, ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 certified, and operates in a 95,000 square-foot facility with an ISO-8 Class 100,000 Cleanroom. To learn about Qosina's full component offering, which includes the newest productsvisit www.qosina.com or call +1 (631) 242-3000. Visit Qosmedix, Qosina's cosmetics division, at www.qosmedix.com. Qosmedix is a certified global supplier of beauty tools and accessories to the cosmetic, skincare, spa and salon industries.

