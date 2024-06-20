Abzena and Argonaut Partner to Offer Accelerated End-to-End Drug Development Support for Biopharmaceutical Companies

Biopharma gains a seamless transition from drug discovery through drug product manufacturing

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abzena, the leading end-to-end integrated contract and development manufacturing organization (CDMO) for complex biologics and bioconjugates, and Argonaut Manufacturing Services, Inc., a cGMP CDMO serving the biopharmaceutical and diagnostics industries, announced a strategic partnership to provide a fully integrated drug substance and drug product manufacturing solution for biopharmaceutical organizations. This alliance offers a streamlined approach for customers looking to rapidly progress therapies into the clinic, or onward into later-stage commercial manufacturing.

The partnership removes the white space in drug development for biopharma drug companies by utilizing a single development and manufacturing team to seamlessly transition from early discovery services (ranging from antibody engineering, developability, formulation development, cell line development, process and analytical development) through clinical and commercial manufacturing of drug substance and drug product. This tight integration of activities facilitates more informed and rapid decision-making, efficient technology transfer, and a reduction in supply chain complexity.

Both Abzena and Argonaut have extensive experience in developing and manufacturing biopharmaceutical programs that span the entire development pathway. By harmonizing Abzena's comprehensive antibody discovery, development and cGMP manufacturing capabilities with Argonaut's exemplary sterile fill-finish offering, encapsulates a full-spectrum service model designed to optimize efficiency and accelerate development timelines.

Matt Stober, CEO of Abzena said, "Abzena's mission is to rapidly move medicines forward to patients in need. Embarking on this strategic partnership with Argonaut further demonstrates our commitment to this mission, marking a significant milestone in our quest to provide streamlined solutions that address the unique needs of our customers. This collaboration signifies a pivotal advancement in biopharmaceutical development and reinforces the shared vision of both our organizations to drive innovation, quality, and speed to market for our customer's life-changing treatments.

Wayne Woodard, CEO of Argonaut said, "For the past few years, Argonaut and Abzena have been successfully building and strengthening their partnership. Today, we further enhance this collaboration by publicly recognizing the value that our two companies can generate for our clients. Ecosystems are an integral part of our business, and these partnerships are crucial in providing comprehensive support to all our clients, regardless of their size, to ensure efficient and successful delivery of their drugs to patients."

About Abzena

Abzena is the leading end-to-end bioconjugate and complex biologics CDMO + CRO. From discovery through commercial launch, we support customers with fully integrated programs or individual services designed to de-risk and streamline the development of new treatments for patients in need. With the ability to tailor its strategy and customer experience to each project, Abzena develops and implements innovative solutions that enable biotech and biopharma companies to realize the full potential of their molecule and move medicines forward faster. The company has research, development, and cGMP facilities across locations in San Diego, CA, Bristol, PA, and Cambridge, UK. Abzena is owned by Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, one of the world's leading private equity investors. Learn more at abzena.com.

About Argonaut Manufacturing Services, Inc.

Argonaut Manufacturing Services , Inc. is an FDA-registered cGMP contract manufacturing organization (CMO) dedicated to providing custom manufacturing and supply chain solutions for biopharmaceutical and diagnostic companies. Aseptic drug fill/finish features state-of-the-art automated equipment for high-yield filling of sterile injectable drugs including biologics, peptides, small molecules, and vaccines. Diagnostic manufacturing includes proprietary lyophilization technology and a spectrum of kitting capabilities. Projects are supported with full analytical quality control services including warehousing and global shipping logistics. Serving innovators in the life science, molecular diagnostics, and biopharma industries, Argonaut provides a wide range of flexible solutions for diverse outsourcing needs.

