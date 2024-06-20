Custom T-shirt Printing Market Size to Hit $12,059.5 million by 2031: Coherent Market Insights, Inc

BURLINGAME, Calif., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global custom t-shirt printing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5,421.1 Mn in 2024 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period 2024-2031, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. The emergence of various online printing stores that offer high-quality and cost-effective custom t-shirt printing services has greatly expanded the scope of this market. Online printing stores provide customers with the convenience of designing, personalizing and ordering customized t-shirts sitting at home or office.

Market Dynamics:

The custom t-shirt printing market is driven by increasing popularity of customized fashion among millennial population across the globe. Custom printed t-shirts allow customers to design their own t-shirts with unique graphics, logos, and slogans according to their preferences. This has increased the demand for custom printing over the recent past. Moreover, availability of wide range of fabrics, styles, designs, and printing technologies has further fueled the market growth. Availability of online custom printing platforms has made the process simple and convenient for customers to design, preview and order custom t-shirts within few steps.

Custom T-shirt Printing Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $5,421.1 million Estimated Value by 2031 $12,059.5 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% Historical Data 2019-2023 Forecast Period 2024-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Printing Technique, By Design, By Sales Channel, By End-use Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers Custom Printed T-Shirt Culture

The Rise of On-Demand Printing Restraints & Challenges Competition in the custom T-shirt printing market

Price sensitivity hampering sales

Market Trends:

Direct to garment printing technology is gaining traction in the custom t-shirt printing market. DTG printing technology involves printing of high resolution images and texts directly onto light colored garments using heat transfer. It allows printing of full color designs with high quality outputs. DTG printing eliminates the need for involving screens or plates used in traditional screen printing and reduces turnaround time significantly. Growing popularity of digital printing over traditional screen printing methods is expected to surge the demand for DTG printers over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing e-commerce platform for clothing is expected to boost the online sales of custom t-shirts globally. Customers can easily browse, customize designs, place order and get delivery online conveniently. This online and digital disruption is expected to open new opportunities for manufacturers as well as custom t-shirt printing startups over the next decade.

Market Opportunities:

Customization is one of the major opportunities in the custom t-shirt printing market. Consumers increasingly want unique, personalized t-shirts that express their individual style and interests. Custom printing allows consumers to design t-shirts according to their specifications with options for text, graphics, colors etc. This gives them a feeling of uniqueness and eliminates the need to compromise on design. Brands and retailers can capitalize on this trend by offering extensive customization options on their platforms to attract more customers. Consumers are willing to pay a premium for highly customized products.

The direct-to-consumer (DTC) model is another promising opportunity in this market. Several startups are successfully adopting a DTC approach where they connect directly with end customers and cut out intermediaries. This allows them to offer high quality, on-demand printing and quick turnaround times. DTC brands gain valuable customer insights, have greater design control and can charge appropriate prices. Major brands are also launching their own DTC websites and platforms. The trend of consumers shopping directly from brands is growing rapidly creating a vast opportunity for both established and startup custom t-shirt printers.

Key Market Takeaways

The global custom t-shirt printing market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the rising demand for personalized fashion and growing digitization.

On the basis of printing technique, the screen printing segment is expected to hold a dominant position, accounting for over 35% of the market share due to its high quality output and versatility.

On the basis of design, the graphic design segment dominates with a share of over 50% due to rising innovations and preference for eye-catchy print designs among millennial consumers.

On the basis of sales channel, the online segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period and register a CAGR of 15%, owing to the high demand for instant customization solutions through digital platforms.

By region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period and account for over 30% of global revenues, due to the rising trend of personalized fashion in the region.

Key players operating in the custom t-shirt printing market include Café Press Inc, Spreadshirt, POLOS Inc, CustomInk and Printful, among others. Strategic partnerships and mergers and acquisitions are expected to help these players tap growth opportunities.

Recent Developments:

In March 2023, the United States-based Mimaki USA announced the launch of its first direct-to-film (DTF) printer, TxF 150-75. Along with the printer, the company has also launched a heat transfer pigment ink PHT50 for the DTF printer. The new printer targets the textile and garment printing industry. The printer offers a maximum printing width of 80cm for producing transfer sheets.

In March 2023, a leading company in custom printing and graphics in Brisbane announced to offer of personalized birthday t-shirt printing services for its consumers. The newly announced service allows consumers to personalize or customize t-shirts with an image, text, or graphics. Along with t-shirts, customers can also order custom-printed hoodies and tote bags from the company's official website.

Detailed Segmentation-

By Printing Technique:

Digital Printing

Plot Printing

Screen Printing

Others

By Design:

Graphic Designed Shirt

Artwork

By Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

By End-use:

Commercial

Personal

By Region:

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Latin America:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe:

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East:

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa:

South Africa

North Africa

Central Africa

