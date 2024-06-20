Net Savings Link Inc: NSAV Announces Launch Update for NSAVpay.com

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink:NSAV), a leading Web3, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced today the completion of beta testing for NSAVpay and the revised launch date of July 1, 2024.

Key Features of the NSAVpay Plugin:

Real-Time Transactions: Merchants and consumers can transact instantly using the PAY NOW and INVOICE NOW options available within the user's wallet dashboard on the exchange.

Flexible Payment Options: With the recent addition of FIAT on NSAVx.com in several currencies, merchants can choose to convert their cryptocurrency payments into fiat or retain them in their NSAVx wallets, offering flexibility in how they manage their funds.

Spendability: NSAVpay was beta tested with 100 merchants and is being launched to over 6 million global merchants.

Kevin Simon, CEO of NSAV, stated, "With the recent surge in our NSAVx user base surpassing 7,000,000 users, the integration launch of NSAVpay aims to fill a void in the spendability of crypto assets for real-life products and services. Not all crypto holders are technology experts, but they understand that crypto as an asset class is here to stay. Simply put, they don't want to miss out on the growth of the marketplace. By providing spendability to their holdings, they can use crypto as a payment method just like they would with any other form of payment accepted by the merchant."

About Net Savings Link, Inc.: NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the Web3, blockchain and digital asset industries. The Company drives innovation in the digital currency space by developing advanced blockchain technologies, digital assets, and market solutions that bridge the gap between traditional business frameworks and the future of decentralized technology. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com

For further information please contact NSAVx.com at hello@nsavxmail.com

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at https://www.netsavingslinkinc.com

The NSAV CEX website can be accessed at https://nsavx.com/

TheAlley.io can be accessed at https://www.thealley.io

The AirdropX.co website can be accessed at https://www.airdropx.co/

The Swopx.io website can be accessed at https://www.swopx.io

The NSAV Stock information website can be accessed at https://www.nsavstock.com

The NSAVx Token website can be accessed at https://www.nsavxtoken.com/nsavx-token

The NSAVx Discord Server can be accessed at https://discord.com/invite/7Q2Vv5NmKd

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsav_tech

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

