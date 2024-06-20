Volatus Aerospace Corp.: Volatus Aerospace Signs Sales Agency Agreement with Xer Technologies for Distribution in North America

Volatus Aerospace Corp. (TSXV:VOL)(OTCQB:VLTTF) ("Volatus" or "the Company") signed a sales agency agreement with Xer Technologies to offer their heavy duty hybrid electric engine drones in North America on June 12, 2024. The Xer X8 UAV is designed to take on demanding industry applications such as right of way and asset inspections, search and rescue, wildfire and LiDAR and photogrammetry mapping and can fly for 2.5-hours with a 3 kg payload in adverse weather conditions.

"With the demand for longer missions from our oil and gas, energy utilities, and rail clients, the requirement of a drone with this type of endurance under regulation weight is essential," said Rob Walker, COO of Volatus Aerospace. "With 2.5 hours of flight time, this not only enables us to fly farther and longer with heavier payloads, but it makes the case more compelling for remote operations."

"We were drawn to Volatus' track record at helping OEMs bring their products to new markets both as service provider and as distributor," said Gökmen Çetin, International Sales Manager of Xer Technologies. "Their knowledge and industry penetration will put the Xer X8 directly in front of the relevant customers. We are excited about what we will accomplish together."

"There is a separation that needs to be filled between the smaller, enterprise level UAS drones used for today's visual line of sight operations and the larger, complex operations, which require greater endurance and additional payload capacity," explained Dean Attridge, VP of Solutions Engineering. "Xer X8 UAS addresses that need by providing a high-endurance heavy-duty solution that bridges that gap between traditional aviation and remotely piloted aircraft."

Volatus will be conducting demos beginning late July and showcasing the Xer X8 UAS at APSCON in Houston July 31st to August 2nd.

About Volatus Aerospace:

Volatus Aerospace Corp. is a leading international provider of aerial intelligence solutions, using drones and commercial aircraft. Volatus serves civil, public safety, and defense markets with imaging and inspection, security and surveillance, equipment sales and support, training, as well as R&D, design, and manufacturing. We are focused on introducing green and innovative drone solutions to supplement and replace traditional aircraft and helicopters for long-linear inspections such as pipeline, energy, rail, and cargo services. Volatus is committed to carbon neutrality; the fostering of a safe, equitable and inclusive workplace; and responsible governance.

About Xer Technologies:

Xer Technologies AG (Switzerland) is dedicated to the development, production and marketing of customisable, heavy-duty Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) solutions. Xer enables its customers to generate actionable data insights to create a safer, more efficient and sustainable world. The Xer X8 UAV can be launched within 2 minutes and based on its unique hybrid-electric technologies, carries payload of more than 7 kg and can fly up to 2.5 hours under adverse weather conditions.

