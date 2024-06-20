Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.06.2024
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
18.06.24
15:46 Uhr
6,650 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6506,80018:17
6,7006,75018:15
PR Newswire
20.06.2024 18:00 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20

20 June 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 562.985p. The highest price paid per share was 566.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 557.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 515,341,676 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 792,294,433. Rightmove holds 11,417,971 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

866

565.800

16:19:47

785

565.800

16:18:49

1172

565.800

16:16:05

1214

566.000

16:15:14

47

566.200

16:14:39

40

566.200

16:14:39

533

566.200

16:14:39

66

566.200

16:14:39

12

566.200

16:14:39

6

566.200

16:14:39

1299

565.000

16:11:54

843

565.400

16:10:11

471

565.400

16:10:11

697

565.600

16:09:09

1363

565.000

16:06:45

1249

565.000

16:04:30

186

565.000

16:02:53

978

565.000

16:02:53

1352

565.200

16:01:17

1354

565.000

16:00:03

440

565.200

15:58:23

1100

565.200

15:58:23

99

565.200

15:58:23

1326

564.600

15:51:38

1563

564.600

15:49:58

1445

564.200

15:46:02

1274

564.600

15:43:47

22

564.600

15:43:47

1310

564.800

15:42:22

706

564.800

15:41:42

715

564.800

15:41:42

1222

564.200

15:37:35

1226

564.200

15:36:55

82

564.200

15:36:55

1316

564.600

15:27:27

1309

564.200

15:24:23

1314

563.800

15:19:50

1286

564.200

15:18:06

161

564.200

15:18:06

913

563.800

15:15:01

465

563.800

15:15:01

1374

563.800

15:12:42

5

563.800

15:12:41

520

564.600

15:10:48

698

564.600

15:10:48

1225

564.600

15:10:48

1276

564.600

15:07:57

1182

564.400

15:04:53

1224

564.600

15:01:21

467

564.400

14:58:52

702

564.400

14:58:52

1267

564.600

14:54:39

1320

564.200

14:52:02

1338

564.200

14:47:54

1280

563.800

14:46:20

1343

564.000

14:46:20

1429

563.800

14:45:52

700

563.400

14:43:41

700

563.400

14:43:41

2020

562.800

14:40:37

1252

562.000

14:34:15

1217

561.800

14:32:21

1332

562.200

14:31:40

1395

562.600

14:30:29

1193

562.800

14:30:29

1273

562.200

14:24:11

1388

562.200

14:18:24

32

562.200

14:18:24

342

562.000

14:11:27

1083

562.000

14:11:27

412

562.000

14:02:14

579

562.000

14:02:14

300

562.000

14:02:14

1216

562.000

13:53:04

1268

562.200

13:48:40

1328

562.200

13:39:04

5

562.200

13:39:04

1276

561.800

13:38:08

58

561.400

13:36:15

1345

561.400

13:36:15

1399

561.000

13:33:18

102

560.400

13:18:23

765

560.400

13:18:23

319

560.400

13:18:23

536

560.400

13:03:52

661

560.400

13:03:52

1169

561.200

12:43:19

1257

561.400

12:30:29

1399

561.600

12:16:41

688

560.400

12:08:56

591

560.400

12:08:56

92

560.200

12:02:07

1100

560.200

12:02:07

722

560.000

11:54:55

620

560.000

11:54:55

1178

560.200

11:45:21

1394

560.600

11:33:49

803

560.200

11:27:52

386

560.200

11:27:52

1047

560.800

11:15:06

393

560.800

11:15:06

719

560.600

11:12:32

682

561.200

11:07:13

270

561.200

11:07:13

211

561.200

11:07:11

1282

562.400

10:52:21

1171

562.400

10:37:27

1401

563.000

10:14:42

1249

563.200

10:02:24

674

562.200

09:51:18

636

562.200

09:51:18

88

562.200

09:48:30

312

561.800

09:44:39

311

561.800

09:44:39

596

561.800

09:44:39

1205

561.600

09:29:10

1301

561.600

09:16:00

1414

561.800

09:11:44

1343

562.800

08:59:09

836

562.200

08:52:34

166

562.200

08:52:34

274

562.200

08:52:34

118

562.200

08:52:34

1446

562.400

08:46:34

792

559.400

08:23:51

524

559.400

08:23:51

766

557.600

08:07:56

1401

559.000

08:02:13


© 2024 PR Newswire
