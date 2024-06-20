Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20
20 June 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 562.985p. The highest price paid per share was 566.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 557.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 515,341,676 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 792,294,433. Rightmove holds 11,417,971 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
866
565.800
16:19:47
785
565.800
16:18:49
1172
565.800
16:16:05
1214
566.000
16:15:14
47
566.200
16:14:39
40
566.200
16:14:39
533
566.200
16:14:39
66
566.200
16:14:39
12
566.200
16:14:39
6
566.200
16:14:39
1299
565.000
16:11:54
843
565.400
16:10:11
471
565.400
16:10:11
697
565.600
16:09:09
1363
565.000
16:06:45
1249
565.000
16:04:30
186
565.000
16:02:53
978
565.000
16:02:53
1352
565.200
16:01:17
1354
565.000
16:00:03
440
565.200
15:58:23
1100
565.200
15:58:23
99
565.200
15:58:23
1326
564.600
15:51:38
1563
564.600
15:49:58
1445
564.200
15:46:02
1274
564.600
15:43:47
22
564.600
15:43:47
1310
564.800
15:42:22
706
564.800
15:41:42
715
564.800
15:41:42
1222
564.200
15:37:35
1226
564.200
15:36:55
82
564.200
15:36:55
1316
564.600
15:27:27
1309
564.200
15:24:23
1314
563.800
15:19:50
1286
564.200
15:18:06
161
564.200
15:18:06
913
563.800
15:15:01
465
563.800
15:15:01
1374
563.800
15:12:42
5
563.800
15:12:41
520
564.600
15:10:48
698
564.600
15:10:48
1225
564.600
15:10:48
1276
564.600
15:07:57
1182
564.400
15:04:53
1224
564.600
15:01:21
467
564.400
14:58:52
702
564.400
14:58:52
1267
564.600
14:54:39
1320
564.200
14:52:02
1338
564.200
14:47:54
1280
563.800
14:46:20
1343
564.000
14:46:20
1429
563.800
14:45:52
700
563.400
14:43:41
700
563.400
14:43:41
2020
562.800
14:40:37
1252
562.000
14:34:15
1217
561.800
14:32:21
1332
562.200
14:31:40
1395
562.600
14:30:29
1193
562.800
14:30:29
1273
562.200
14:24:11
1388
562.200
14:18:24
32
562.200
14:18:24
342
562.000
14:11:27
1083
562.000
14:11:27
412
562.000
14:02:14
579
562.000
14:02:14
300
562.000
14:02:14
1216
562.000
13:53:04
1268
562.200
13:48:40
1328
562.200
13:39:04
5
562.200
13:39:04
1276
561.800
13:38:08
58
561.400
13:36:15
1345
561.400
13:36:15
1399
561.000
13:33:18
102
560.400
13:18:23
765
560.400
13:18:23
319
560.400
13:18:23
536
560.400
13:03:52
661
560.400
13:03:52
1169
561.200
12:43:19
1257
561.400
12:30:29
1399
561.600
12:16:41
688
560.400
12:08:56
591
560.400
12:08:56
92
560.200
12:02:07
1100
560.200
12:02:07
722
560.000
11:54:55
620
560.000
11:54:55
1178
560.200
11:45:21
1394
560.600
11:33:49
803
560.200
11:27:52
386
560.200
11:27:52
1047
560.800
11:15:06
393
560.800
11:15:06
719
560.600
11:12:32
682
561.200
11:07:13
270
561.200
11:07:13
211
561.200
11:07:11
1282
562.400
10:52:21
1171
562.400
10:37:27
1401
563.000
10:14:42
1249
563.200
10:02:24
674
562.200
09:51:18
636
562.200
09:51:18
88
562.200
09:48:30
312
561.800
09:44:39
311
561.800
09:44:39
596
561.800
09:44:39
1205
561.600
09:29:10
1301
561.600
09:16:00
1414
561.800
09:11:44
1343
562.800
08:59:09
836
562.200
08:52:34
166
562.200
08:52:34
274
562.200
08:52:34
118
562.200
08:52:34
1446
562.400
08:46:34
792
559.400
08:23:51
524
559.400
08:23:51
766
557.600
08:07:56
1401
559.000
08:02:13