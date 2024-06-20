My Arcade Sponsored Player Blue Scuti Awarded at the Classic Tetris World Championship 2024

Exclusive Blue Scuti Interview by My Arcade at the CTWC 2024 Championship Event.

PASADENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / My Arcade, a leading retro gaming company, proudly announces that their sponsored player, Willis Gibson, also known as Blue Scuti, has achieved remarkable success at the Classic Tetris World Championship (CTWC) 2024 held in Pasadena, California from June 7-9, 2024.





Blue Scuti Awarded by Tetris at CTWC 2024

Willis Gibson known as Blue Scuti was awarded by Tetris at the CTWC 2024 Championship for being the first human in history to beat the final level of Tetris.





Willis Gibson emerged as a standout player, securing two prestigious awards. He was honored as the top-ranked player in the tournament's qualifying round, demonstrating exceptional skill and dedication. In addition, he received a special recognition from the Tetris company for making history as the first player to crash the Tetris game. On December 21, 2023, at the age of 13, Gibson advanced to the unprecedented level 157, reaching the infamous "kill screen" - a point where the game becomes unplayable due to its original programming limitations. This historic achievement took him less than 39 minutes, showcasing his extraordinary talent and strategic prowess.

"We are immensely proud of Willis Gibson for his outstanding performance and groundbreaking achievements," said a spokesperson from My Arcade. "His dedication to the game and his ability to push the boundaries of what's possible in Tetris is truly inspiring. We are honored to support him and look forward to seeing what he will accomplish in the future."

The Classic Tetris World Championship is renowned for bringing together the best Tetris players from around the globe. Willis Gibson's achievements at this year's championship underscore his status as a leading figure in the Tetris community and highlight the support and commitment from My Arcade.

For those interested in learning more about Willis Gibson's journey and insights, a live exclusive interview from the event is available. To watch the interview, follow this link: Blue Scuti Interview

For more information about My Arcade and their support for professional gamers, please contact:

Contact Information:

Genine Hees

Digital Marketing Director

My Arcade

Email: genineh@dreamgear.com

About My Arcade

My Arcade is a retro gaming company dedicated to bringing classic video game experiences to modern audiences. With a passion for preserving the legacy of retro gaming, My Arcade offers a range of innovative products that celebrate the history and culture of video games. For more information, visit [www.myarcade.com].

About Willis Gibson aka Blue Scuti

Willis Gibson, known in the gaming community as Blue Scuti, is a professional Tetris player renowned for his exceptional skill and groundbreaking achievements in the game. Willis has pushed the limits of Tetris, becoming the first player in history to crash the game by reaching level 157 at the age of 13. He is well known in the Tetris gaming community for his strategic prowess, which has earned him multiple awards and recognition within the Tetris community. Willis continues to inspire gamers worldwide with his remarkable performances and commitment to excellence in retro gaming.

