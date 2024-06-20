Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Baltic Benchmark Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Baltic Benchmark Index, which will become effective at market open on Monday, July 01, 2024. The following securities will be added to the Index: DelfinGroup AS (DGR1R), and Pieno Zvaigzdes AB (PZV1L) The OMX Baltic Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges (AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Riga, AS or Nasdaq Tallinn AS). The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. As a result of the semi-annual review, the following securities will be removed from the Index: Hepsor AS (HPR1T) For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch For more information, please refer to the OMX Baltic Benchmark Index Methodology. About Nasdaq Global Indexes Nasdaq Global Indexes has been creating innovative, market-leading, transparent indexes since 1971. Today, our index offering spans geographies and asset classes and includes diverse families such as the Dividend and Income (includes Dividend Achievers), Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, Fixed Income, Global Equity, Green Economy, Nordic, and Commodity indexes. We continuously offer new opportunities for financial product sponsors across a wide spectrum of investable products and for asset managers to measure risk and performance. Nasdaq also provides exchange listing, custom index, and design solutions to financial organizations worldwide. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Simona Backiene + 370 664 45 020 simona.backiene@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.