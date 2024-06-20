Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
20.06.2024 18:10 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Baltic Benchmark Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of
the OMX Baltic Benchmark Index, which will become effective at market open
on Monday, July 01, 2024. 

The following securities will be added to the Index: DelfinGroup AS (DGR1R),
and Pieno Zvaigzdes AB (PZV1L) 

The OMX Baltic Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of
the largest and most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges
(AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Riga, AS or Nasdaq Tallinn AS). The Index is
reviewed semi-annually in January and July. 

As a result of the semi-annual review, the following securities will be removed
from the Index: Hepsor AS (HPR1T) 

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index
Watch 

For more information, please refer to the OMX Baltic Benchmark Index
Methodology. 



About Nasdaq Global Indexes

Nasdaq Global Indexes has been creating innovative, market-leading, transparent
indexes since 1971. Today, our index offering spans geographies and asset
classes and includes diverse families such as the Dividend and Income (includes
Dividend Achievers), Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, Fixed Income, Global Equity, Green
Economy, Nordic, and Commodity indexes. We continuously offer new opportunities
for financial product sponsors across a wide spectrum of investable products
and for asset managers to measure risk and performance. Nasdaq also provides
exchange listing, custom index, and design solutions to financial organizations
worldwide. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Media Contact

Simona Backiene

+ 370 664 45 020

simona.backiene@nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
