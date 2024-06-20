Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Baltic 10 Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Baltic 10 Index, (OMXB10), which will become effective at market open on Monday, July 01, 2024. There will be no component changes to the Index portfolio. The OMX Baltic 10 Index measures the performance of a selection of the most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges (AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Riga, AS or Nasdaq Tallinn AS).The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch. For more information, please refer to the OMX Baltic 10 Index Methodology. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic Contact Simona Backiene + 370 (5) 253 14 59 simona.backiene@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.