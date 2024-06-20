GAVS Technologies: GS Lab | GAVS is Among the Top 100 India's Best Companies To Work For 2024

The global AI-led company has been recognized by Great Place To Work India as one of India's Best Companies To Work For 2024

GS Lab | GAVS, a global AI-led digital transformation company, has been recognized by Great Place To Work India among the Top 100 of India's Best Companies To Work For 2024.

In this year for India, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, 100 organizations among India's Best Companies To Work For 2024 have been recognized.

Sumit Ganguli, CEO, GS Lab | GAVS, said, "Culture and engagement with our colleagues is the soul of the company. It is our sincerest effort to be a purposeful company that offers a platform to our colleagues. This award is a testament to our efforts, but we have miles to go."

Sangeeta Malkhede, Head of People Practices, GS Lab | GAVS, added, "Being recognized as one of India's Best Companies to Work For is a testament to the exceptional individuals who make GS Lab | GAVS what it is today. While our mission is to deliver exceptional value to our customers, our true north star has always been the growth and well-being of our people. We are dedicated to fostering an inclusive, value-driven environment where everyone feels empowered to achieve their full potential. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to building a purposeful organization that puts people first."

CEO of Great Place To Work® India, Balbir Singh, commented, "Earning a spot on "India's Best Companies To Work For - 2024" is a well-deserved recognition of your exceptional workplace culture. Your focus on employee well-being, growth, and inclusivity makes you an industry leader and an inspiration to others. Together, let's build a future filled with workplaces that unlock potential, cultivate loyalty, and foster belonging for all."

Their rigorous assessment process delves deep into each company's DNA. The Trust Index survey, assesses crucial parameters such as Credibility, Pride, Respect, Camaraderie, and Fairness. Additionally, the Culture Audit, evaluates the strength of the company's leadership through meaningful values and a clear philosophy.

