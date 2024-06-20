Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie jetzt massiv durchstartet und wie Sie zu neuen Gratis-Aktien kommen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14NXK | ISIN: FR0012419307 | Ticker-Symbol: 0HF
München
20.06.24
08:17 Uhr
12,020 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,38011,96018:52
Dow Jones News
20.06.2024 18:16 Uhr
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PulluP Entertainment: Capital increase reserved for employees

DJ FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT: Capital increase reserved for employees 

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT 
FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT: Capital increase reserved for employees 
20-Jun-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Paris, 20 June 2024, 5.45pm 
 
PULLUP Entertainment 
 
Capital increase reserved for employees 
 
 
PARIS, FRANCE - 20 June 2024 - PULLUP Entertainment (FR0012419307 - ALPUL), a collective of internationally recognised 
talents in the publishing and creation of original video game content, informs the market that in accordance with its 
policy in favour of employee share ownership, the "Company", PULLUP Entertainment, is implementing a capital increase 
reserved for employees of the Company and the Company's direct French subsidiaries mentioned below (the "Employees"). 
 
In this way, PULLUP Entertainment wishes to continue to closely involve Employees in its development and financial 
performance. 
 
In its 13th resolution, the General Meeting of 12 September 2023 delegated to the Board of Directors its authority to 
decide, within a maximum period of twenty-six months, one or more capital increases through the issue of ordinary 
shares with cancellation of preferential subscription rights, up to a maximum nominal amount of EUR102,467.11, i.e. 1% of 
the Company's share capital, reserved for members of a company savings plan, in accordance with the provisions of 
Articles L. 225-129 et seq., L. 225-138-1 of the French Commercial Code and Articles L. 3332-1 to L. 3332 9 and L. 
3332-18 to L. 3332-24 of the French Labour Code. 
 
On 20 June 2024, the Board of Directors decided to launch such a capital increase involving a maximum number of 85,389 
shares and to apply a 30% discount to the share price. The discount applies to the average opening price of the PULLUP 
Entertainment share recorded from 23 May 2024 to 19 June 2024. 
 
The subscription offering will be open to employees from 21 June 2024 to 9 July 2024 inclusive for a subscription price 
of EUR9,53 per share. 
 
The maximum amount of individual investment in this offering will be EUR5,000. The new shares will be created on 12 
August 2024. 
 
 
The characteristics of the offer are detailed below: 
 
 
 1. PURPOSE OF THE OFFERING 
 
The purpose of the offering reserved for Employees, described in this information document (the "Offering") is to 
enable Employees to have a stake in the development of the Company. 
 
 
 2. ISSUER OF THE SHARES 
 
PULLUP Entertainment SA, a public limited company with share capital of EUR10,246,711.20, having its registered office at 
Parc de Flandre "Le Beauvaisis" - Bâtiment 28 - 11 Rue de Cambrai - 75019 Paris, France, and registered in the Paris 
Trade and Companies Register under number B 399 856 277. 
 
Information about the Company is available on its website (www.pullupent.com) and in particular in the universal 
registration document available on the website. 
 
 
 3. FRAMEWORK OF THE TRANSACTION - SECURITIES OFFERED 
 
The subscription of shares is offered within the framework of savings plans set up within the Company and its eligible 
direct French subsidiaries, established in accordance with French law. 
 
The Offering is made on the basis of the authorisation given by the Company's shareholders under the thirteenth 
resolution of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on 12 September 2023 and the decision of the Board 
of Directors of 20 June 2024 on the principle of the issue of shares with a discount to the beneficiaries defined below 
and the main characteristics of the Offering. The Extraordinary General Meeting delegated to the Company's Board of 
Directors the powers necessary to implement the Offering. 
 
The shares that the Employees may subscribe for under the Offering (the "Shares") are ordinary shares, with a par value 
of EUR1.20 and of the same class as the existing ordinary shares. The New Shares will bear current dividend rights. 
 
The rights attached to these new Shares will be identical to those attached to the Company's existing shares and are 
detailed in the Company's articles of association. 
 
They will be unavailable for the lock-in period described in paragraph 6 below. 
 
 
 4. ADMISSION TO TRADING ON A REGULATED MARKET 
 
The admission of the new Shares to trading on the Euronext Paris market will be requested upon their issue, scheduled 
for 12 August 2024. 
 
Upon such admission to trading on the Euronext Paris market, the new Shares will be fully equivalent to the Company's 
shares already admitted to trading on that market and traded on the same trading line under ISIN code FR0012419307. 
 
 
 5. MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF SHARES THAT MAY BE ISSUED 
 
In accordance with the decision of the Company's Board of Directors, the Offering covers a maximum total of 85,389 
shares, i.e. a par value of EUR102,466.80. 
 
 
 6. SUBSCRIPTION CONDITIONS 
 
   -- Beneficiaries of the Offering: 
 
The beneficiaries of the Offering are the employees of: 
 
 1. PULLUP Entertainment; 
 2. Focus Entertainment Publishing; 
 3. Dotemu; 
 4. Streumon; 
 5. Douze Dixièmes; 
 6. Leikir. 
 
   -- Terms of subscription: 
 
The Shares will be subscribed by cash payment or by set-off against certain, liquid and due claims against the Company 
and the subscription amount will be paid up no later than 2 August 2024. 
 
   -- Subscription price: 
 
Calculated on the average of the opening prices of PULLUP Entertainment shares on Euronext Paris over the twenty 
trading days preceding the date of the Board of Directors' decision setting the opening date of the subscription 
period, less a maximum discount of 30% and rounded up to the nearest tenth of the euro. The subscription price is 
definitively set before the opening of the subscription period, by decision of the Board of Directors, at the price of 
9,53 euros. 
 
The subscription price thus determined will be communicated to Employees via the company's intranet site. 
 
 
   -- Subscription limit: 
 
The total subscription to the Offering is capped at EUR5,000 per subscriber. 
 
In addition, the total annual amount of an employee's investment in savings plans is limited to 25% of their gross 
annual remuneration (including bonuses). 
 
The minimum payment is the subscription price of a Share. 
 
 
   -- Lock-in of the Shares subscribed for under the Offering 
 
Subscribers must keep the Shares subscribed for under the Offering for 5 years, i.e. until 9 July 2029 (inclusive), 
unless an authorised release event occurs. 
 
   -- Exercise of voting rights attached to Shares: 
 
In the case of directly subscribed Shares, voting rights will be exercised individually by the subscribers concerned. 
 
 
 7. PROCEDURES FOR REDUCING SUBSCRIPTIONS 
 
The amount of individual subscriptions may be reduced if the sum of the subscription commitments exceeds the maximum 
amount of the planned capital increase mentioned in paragraph 5 above. 
 
Subscription commitments will be reduced according to the following rules: 
 
 a. An allocation on an irreducible basis of two thousand euros (EUR2,000) will be made for all participating 
  employees. 
 
 b. For the remainder, and in the event of excess demand, a reducible allocation of excess shares will be 
  made in proportion to demand and up to (i) the maximum amount of the Offering and (ii) the units open for 
  subscription. 
 
 
Consequently, all subscription commitments less than or equal to the irreducible portion will be met in full and those 
exceeding the reducible portion and in the event of excess demand will be met in proportion to the balance of the units 
open for subscription and up to the maximum amount. Any reduction in subscription commitments will first be deducted 
from the portion of the subscription financed by voluntary payments, then from the amounts resulting from an employee 
savings transfer. 
 
 
 8. PROVISIONAL TIMETABLE FOR THE OFFERING 
 
Setting of the subscription price of the Shares: 20 June 2024 
Subscription period for the Shares: from 21 June 2024 to 9 July 2024 at 5pm 
Settlement/delivery of the Shares: 12 August 2022. 
 
This schedule is provided for information purposes only and may be modified if necessary due to events affecting the 
smooth running of the operation. 
 
 
 9. LEGAL NOTICE 
 
Additional information about the Company, the Offering and the proposed Shares can be found on the Company's website ( 
www.pullupent.com). 
 
The Company may abandon, suspend or postpone completion of the Offering in the event that market conditions do not 
allow its completion under optimal conditions. 
 
This information document is for information purposes only and may not be considered as a form of canvassing or 
solicitation with a view to Employees' participation in the Offering. Furthermore, no investment advice or 
recommendation is given by PULLUP Entertainment concerning this Offering. The investment decision is a personal 
decision to be taken by the Employee in consideration of the diversification of his/her portfolio. 
 
 
10. CONTACT FOR BENEFICIARIES OF THE OFFERING 
 
For any question relating to the Offering, the beneficiaries may contact their Human Resources manager and/or any other 
person as specified in the documentation relating to the Offering submitted to the beneficiaries. 
 
 
About PULLUP Entertainment 
 
With over 600 employees based mainly in Europe, the PULLUP Entertainment group is organized around three complementary 
business units: 
 1. FOCUS Entertainment Publishing, one of the world's leading AA video game publishers, renowned for its 
  premium production services, marketing, and communications support tailored to each project and audience. The 
  company publishes international hits such as the A Plague Tale franchise, SnowRunner and the eagerly-awaited 
  Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. This entity is managed by John Bert, Deputy Chief Executive Officer. 
 2. DOTEMU, leading publisher and developer in the thriving independent games scene, specializes in the 
  production of licensed games such as the million-sellers Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge and 
  Street of Rage 4. As part of the Group's new organization, DOTEMU is the entity responsible for publishing all 
  PULLUP Entertainment's independent games. Cyrille Imbert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DOTEMU, continues 
  his duties while managing these new activities as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Publishing 
  Independent Games. 
 3. The PULLUP studios division headed by Ahmed Boukhelifa encompasses the Group's seven creative studios. 
 
Alongside these three entities dedicated to games publishing and development, SCRIPTEAM completes the Group's expertise 
since December 2023: specialized in audiovisual production, SCRIPTEAM's main purpose is to adapt PULLUP Entertainment's 
video game licenses into series or feature films. 
 
All financial information pertaining to PULLUP Entertainment can be found at www.pullupent.com 
 
 
Contacts                    Press Relations 
Investor Relations 
                        Clémence Bigeon 
Laure d'Hauteville 
                        Tel: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 
Tel: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 
                        Email: Clemence.BIGEON@focusent.com 
Email: IR@pullupent.com 
 
 
                        Michael Scholze 
Mathilde Guillemot 
                        Tel.: +33 (0) 1 56 88 11 14 
Tel.: +33 (0) 1 78 94 87 35 
                        Email: michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
Email: mathilde.guillemot@seitosei-actifin.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: PULLUP Entertainment_06062024_Augmentation Capital Réservée aux Salariés_EN 

=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT 
         11 rue de Cambrai, bâtiment 28, Le beauvaisis, Parc Pont de Flandre 
         75019 Paris 
         France 
Internet:    www.focus-entmt.com 
ISIN:      FR0012419307 
Euronext Ticker: ALFOC 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1929993 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1929993 20-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1929993&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2024 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.