20.06.2024
Antea Group: Managing PFAS Risks: A Business Leader's Guide to Environmental Responsibility

Download Our PFAS eBook

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / Antea Group

Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances, commonly known as PFAS, have taken center stage in the world of environmental regulation and corporate responsibility. In recent years, the evolving landscape surrounding PFAS has brought about significant changes in how these chemicals are perceived, managed, and reported. From new testing methods and toxicological research to heightened risk assessments, the implications of PFAS extend far beyond scientific laboratories.

This eBook aims to provide a comprehensive guide to navigating the evolving world of PFAS regulations, addressing crucial topics such as risk assessment, drinking water contamination, treatment technologies, and the impact of accelerating regulatory changes. Whether you are an environmental professional, a corporate executive, a facility manager, or simply someone looking to understand the implications of PFAS, this eBook offers valuable insights to help you navigate the complex terrain of PFAS regulation in 2024 and beyond.

In this eBook, you'll find the following sections:

  • PFAS: An Overview
  • Identifying PFAS Risk in Drinking Water
  • What's Your PFAS Risk Level? Not Knowing Could Be Costly
  • How Accelerating PFAS Regulations are Magnifying Your Business Risk
  • Understanding PFAS Reporting Requirements for 2024 and Beyond
  • PFAS Action Plan You Can Implement Right Now

Download Here!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Antea Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Antea Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

