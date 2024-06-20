Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable: Summertime Reading: Mid-Year Review of BIER's Activities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable



Spending summertime outdoors, near lakes and streams, or hiking in nature, naturally brings environmental issues to the forefront. The Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable (BIER) addresses several critical areas, particularly water, energy, and climate, which are crucial for preserving these natural landscapes. As summer unfolds, it's an excellent time to catch up on the progress and initiatives undertaken by BIER. Here's a mid-year review highlighting some key activities and accomplishments:

1. Water Stewardship: Celebrating World Water Day 2024

Water stewardship remains a foundational focus for BIER. In 2024, BIER celebrated World Water Day by reaffirming its commitment to sustainable water management. This included efforts to protect water sources, improve water use efficiency, and support water-related ecosystems. BIER's initiatives aim to mitigate water scarcity and ensure access to clean water for communities and ecosystems.

Encouraging others to take water action, BIER released the True Cost of Water Toolkit 3.0 and the 2023 Water, Energy, and Emissions Efficiency Benchmarking Study.

The True Cost of Water Toolkit 3.0 includes all the costs associated with the use of water, including purchasing water, energy to heat, cool, and transport water, chemicals and other materials used to treat water, and discharge costs. The toolkit is available for complimentary download.

BIER's 2023 Water, Energy, and Emissions Efficiency Benchmarking Study

marked BIER's 12th global benchmarking study - a comprehensive quantitative and qualitative analysis of water, energy, and emissions efficiency in the beverage industry. In its 12 benchmarking studies, BIER has evaluated 18 years of industry performance for nearly 2,000 facilities worldwide. The final results represent a comprehensive set of production, water, energy, and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions metrics which are normalized, categorized, and analyzed by facility and beverage type.

2. Sustainable Commercial Refrigeration: BIER Coolition

Since 2021, BIER has been working on reducing the environmental impact of commercial refrigeration equipment used in the beverage industry. The BIER Coolition, a collaborative initiative involving BIER members, refrigeration equipment manufacturers, component suppliers, and recyclers, aims to drive significant positive change in this area. This project focuses on enhancing energy efficiency, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and promoting the circular economy through better recycling practices.

3. Collaboration in Action: BIER's May Meeting

In May 2024, BIER members gathered in person at Pernod Ricard's headquarters. This meeting was an opportunity for networking, discussing, and developing innovative solutions to advance environmental sustainability within the beverage sector. Key topics included enhancing supply chain sustainability, improving resource efficiency, and setting ambitious targets for reducing carbon emissions. These face-to-face interactions accelerate progress and foster deeper collaboration among the members. A few highlights included:

TNFD (Task Force on Nature-related Financial Disclosures): This initiative focuses on assessing and disclosing risks and opportunities related to biodiversity and nature. BIER has collaborated with TNFD to develop guidance and metrics for applying the TNFD approach to the beverage sector in advance of its planned release for public consultation in June 2024.

CSRD (Corporate Social Responsibility Disclosure): Implementing CSRD is a significant challenge for all businesses, and BIER continued its 2nd year of collaboration to foster understanding and implementation of CSRD within the beverage sector.

FLAG (Forest, Land and Agriculture) Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi): A majority of BIER members have already committed to or set emissions reduction targets through the SBTi. FLAG establishes additional requirements for land-based emissions from supply chain agricultural emissions. BIER members shared their experiences setting FLAG targets, and the latest implementation developments.

Sustainability Roadmap Challenges: Every roadmap faces hurdles. BIER members explored the technical and organizational challenges and opportunities to deliver robust sustainability performance.

Watershed Collaboration: Building upon the success of Charco Bendito, BIER members are exploring new watershed collaboration opportunities. Initial efforts from BIER's latest collaboration which is focused on India, were discussed and shaped by participation by representatives from WaterAid.

Spending time in nature during the summer naturally draws attention to the environmental issues that BIER is working to address. BIER's efforts in water conservation, energy efficiency, and climate action are crucial for preserving the natural beauty we enjoy. It is the highlighted activities mentioned above that affirm BIER's ongoing dedication to environmental stewardship and sustainability. Whether through water conservation efforts, pioneering sustainable refrigeration technologies, or fostering collaboration among industry leaders, BIER continues to play a crucial role in driving positive environmental change in the beverage industry. This summer, take some time to delve into these initiatives and stay informed about BIER's impactful work.

