GoCheck Kids Announces Partnership With hearX

Technology Leaders Partner to Develop First Smartphone-Based Combined Pediatric Vision and Hearing Screening Solution

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / GoCheck Kids, a leading innovator in pediatric screening technology, is pleased to announce its partnership with hearX ®, an industry-leading clinically validated hearing technology company. Through this partnership, GoCheck Kids will become the first device in the U.S. to offer a combined vision and hearing screening solution in a compact, smartphone-based platform, furthering its mission to ensure that every child is screened for preventable and potentially disabling conditions.





While approximately 6.8% of children in the U.S. have diagnosed eye or vision conditions, there are an estimated 5% to 10% more that continue to go undiagnosed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Moreover, roughly 15% of children aged 6 to 19 experience some degree of hearing loss (CDC). The World Health Organization emphasizes that early identification through regular screenings can treat or prevent the majority of childhood hearing loss (60%) and vision loss (80%), making these screenings a crucial component of preventive pediatric healthcare.

"Our customers routinely share their frustration with having individual, non-connected devices for various required screenings. Often, these workflow challenges impact their ability to screen more children," said Naveen Kathuria, GoCheck Kids CEO. "We're excited that this enhanced offering will seamlessly integrate hearing and vision screening on one device and address a critical need in pediatric healthcare."

Some key features that are a focus of this development partnership are:

Multi-Screening Capabilities : Conducting hearing and vision screenings from one smartphone-based device

: Conducting hearing and vision screenings from one smartphone-based device Efficiency : Saving administrators time on screening and reporting through automatically storing results in a secure cloud-based web portal that integrates with leading Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems

: Saving administrators time on screening and reporting through automatically storing results in a secure cloud-based web portal that integrates with leading Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems Accuracy and Reliability : Utilizing clinically validated tests that have already been used to screen millions of children and have clinical studies supporting their use within pediatric populations

: Utilizing clinically validated tests that have already been used to screen millions of children and have clinical studies supporting their use within pediatric populations User-Friendly Design: Maintaining an intuitive interface that allows for easy operation by healthcare providers, school nurses and other trained personnel

"The work that GoCheck Kids is doing in the visual screening space is nothing short of amazing and we are fortunate to contribute to the expansion of their screening capabilities," said Nic Klopper, hearX CEO.

About GoCheck Kids

GoCheck Kids was founded with the mission of ensuring that every young child receives early and effective vision screenings to prevent potentially disabling conditions. Using the GoCheck Kids smartphone-based device, clinicians can quickly screen a child for vision impairment. Thousands of pediatric providers have used GoCheck Kids' technology to screen over 5 million children for vision impairment. For more information, visit us at: http://www.gocheckkids.com.

About hearX

hearX ® is an industry-leading health technology company with a mission to make healthy hearing accessible to everyone, everywhere. Using smart technology and data, hearX has built a suite of digital solutions to detect, diagnose, and treat hearing loss worldwide, making cost-effective hearing accessible to those who need it most. In a few short years, hearX's footprint has grown to reach 191 countries and impacted more than 2.4 million people globally. As a social-impact-driven company, hearX is proud to have had such a large impact to date while simultaneously driving revenue growth and shareholder value. It has been listed on the Financial Times' fastest-growing companies in Africa for three years running.

