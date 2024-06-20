Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie jetzt massiv durchstartet und wie Sie zu neuen Gratis-Aktien kommen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QR3K | ISIN: NO0010963275 | Ticker-Symbol: 8KT
Tradegate
19.06.24
16:10 Uhr
0,685 Euro
+0,006
+0,88 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DESERT CONTROL AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DESERT CONTROL AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6690,69819:48
0,6770,69019:42
PR Newswire
20.06.2024 18:42 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Desert Control AS: Desert Control Appoints New Board Members

SANDNES, Norway, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Control (OSE: DSRT), a leading provider of innovative solutions to enhance soil health, conserve water, and promote ecosystem resilience, announces the appointment of Lars Raunholt Eismark and Roar Husby to its Board of Directors. These appointments bring significant expertise in strategy, finance, and growth management to support Desert Control's mission and future growth.

Lars Raunholt Eismark, a seasoned strategy consultant, holds a master's degree in business administration from Copenhagen Business School and a bachelor's degree in business administration & Commercial Law. He has also completed executive programs at London Business School, Harvard Business School, and Kellogg Business School. He has extensive experience in strategy consulting and financial advisory, having served as a Senior Partner at A.T. Kearney in Europe, Director at Andersen Consulting and medical device company Radiometer. He has also held various advisory and board roles at organizations such as the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), CVC Capital Partners, Solix Equity Partners, Twoday A/S, and Uhrenholt. Mr. Eismark's extensive experience and strategic insight will be pivotal in shaping Desert Control's corporate and equity strategy.

Roar Husby, a graduate of The London School of Economics and Political Science, complements the board with his extensive background in financial management, public markets, and growth companies. Mr. Husby has served as CFO of the publicly listed company SalMar ASA (second largest Salmon farmer in the world with a stellar track record of value creation) and has over a decade of experience in direct investment companies managing both investment, value creation and exit processes. Currently with LIN AS, a top-10 shareholder in Desert Control, his deep understanding of financial strategy, investment management, and public market dynamics strengthens Desert Control's economic stewardship and growth potential. Mr. Husby's proven track record in managing growth companies will be valuable as Desert Control continues its growth journey.

Knut Nesse, Chair of Desert Control, commented, "The addition of these two distinguished board members brings critical expertise that will drive our growth and enhance long-term shareholder value. Lars and Roar's combined experience in global capital markets, corporate strategy, and financial advisory will be instrumental in unlocking Desert Control's future potential."

For further inquiries, please contact:

Ole Kristian Sivertsen
CEO, Desert Control
Email: oks@desertcontrol.com
Mobile: +47 957 77 777

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/desert-control-as/r/desert-control-appoints-new-board-members,c4003682

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/desert-control-appoints-new-board-members-302178249.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.