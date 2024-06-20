Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2024) - ChangeNOW, a leading non-custodial cryptocurrency exchange platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of the highly anticipated $ZK token from ZKsync. Starting from June 19, users will be able to trade $ZK on the ChangeNOW exchange platform.

About ZKsync and $ZK Token

ZKsync, developed by Matter Labs, is a pioneering Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, leveraging zero-knowledge rollups to enhance transaction speed and reduce costs. Since its inception in 2019, ZKsync has been at the forefront of tackling Ethereum's scalability challenges, making it a popular choice for decentralized applications (dApps) and DeFi projects.

The $ZK token, which serves as the backbone of the ZKsync ecosystem, is designed to incentivize users, facilitate transactions, and secure the network. With features such as lower fees and faster transactions than the Ethereum network, $ZK aims to provide a seamless user experience on ZKsync-powered platforms.

Airdrop Details

The $ZK token airdrop, set to launch on July 15, 2024, will distribute 17.5% of the total token supply, amounting to 21 billion tokens, to its users. The snapshot date to determine eligibility is June 30, 2024. Eligible participants include ETH holders, regular users of ZKsync, and those interacting with dApps built on ZKsync.

Listing of $ZK on ChangeNOW

Listing the $ZK token on ChangeNOW aligns with the commitment to offering users access to innovative and high-potential cryptocurrencies. ZKsync's technology and vision resonate with the mission to provide seamless and efficient trading experiences.

"We are excited to support ZKsync by listing the $ZK token on our platform," said Kate L, CMO of ChangeNOW. "This listing reflects our dedication to bringing our users the best tokens in the market and supporting groundbreaking projects like ZKsync."

Trading $ZK on ChangeNOW

Starting June 19, users can exchange $ZK on ChangeNOW without the need for registration or limits, ensuring a fast and secure trading experience. Inviting all crypto enthusiasts to take advantage of this new listing and explore the benefits of $ZK.

For more information on the $ZK token listing, visit ChangeNOW's website.

About ChangeNOW

ChangeNOW is a non-custodial cryptocurrency exchange platform offering fast, reliable, and user-friendly services for trading a wide range of cryptocurrencies. With a focus on security and customer satisfaction, ChangeNOW provides a seamless exchange experience without the need for registration or limits.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency trading involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. The value of cryptocurrencies can fluctuate widely, and there is a potential risk of loss. Always conduct thorough research and consult with a financial advisor before engaging in cryptocurrency trading.

