Sensiba LLP Appoints John Urosevich as Chief Operating Officer

Sensiba LLP, a Top 100 U.S.-based accounting and business consulting firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Urosevich as Chief Operating Officer.





With 27 years of experience, Urosevich will focus on aligning Sensiba's people, processes, and systems to achieve the firm's goals of delivering superior client service and revenue growth while enhancing operational efficiency.

"We are very pleased to welcome John as our chief operating officer," says John Sensiba, Managing Partner of Sensiba. "As we continue to invest in growth and client service improvements, John is well-positioned to guide the success of these initiatives and our daily operations. His technology and operations expertise will bring great value to us and our clients."

Urosevich joins Sensiba after serving as chief operating officer and chief compliance officer at E.A. Buck Financial Services, chief operating officer at accounting firm CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen) Wealth Advisors, and VP, U.S. distribution business intelligence at Janus Capital Group.

"Sensiba's commitment to do right for employees, clients, and our communities attracted me to this role. I'm impressed with the quality of the firm's partners and operational leaders," Urosevich says. "Sensiba's commitment to Account for Good.TM is more than words on paper. The firm is focused on meeting those commitments."

About Sensiba:

Sensiba's comprehensive accounting, tax, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, navigate complexity, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. A top-100 U.S. firm, we're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and prepare to embrace emerging opportunities.?As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. As an independent member of Morison Global, we support our clients' international accounting, auditing, tax, and consulting needs. For more information, visit Sensiba.com.

