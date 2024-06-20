Vertosoft Named as New Public Sector Distributor for Ontotext

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / Vertosoft announced that they have been named as Ontotext's newest Public Sector distributor for their semantic knowledge graph database solutions. Under this new agreement, Vertosoft's contract vehicles and partner network will facilitate easy access for government procurement of Ontotext's software and semantic solutions.





"We are thrilled to introduce Ontotext's groundbreaking semantic technology into our suite of solutions for the public sector. Ontotext's expertise in creating comprehensive knowledge graphs aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative and effective solutions to government agencies. This collaboration will allow us to offer unparalleled data integration and accelerate the adoption of large language (LLM) AI capabilities, enhancing the way public services access and utilize information to better serve the community," said Chet Hayes, Chief Technology Officer of Vertosoft.

"As a leader in the semantic knowledge graph market, Ontotext is excited to partner with Vertosoft as our primary U.S. Federal Government reseller," said Doug Kimball, Ontotext Chief Marketing Officer. "Vertosoft's experience working with government agencies and accelerating the adoption of innovative technology is just what Ontotext needs to establish a footprint with the U.S. Federal Government. I'm excited about our partnership and look forward to our joint success."

Ontotext's specialization in semantic technology and knowledge management can help agencies find meaning and drive greater value across their distributed datasets and unstructured data. By utilizing Ontotext's GraphDB, agencies will have the technology and services needed to create semantic knowledge graphs that leverage their various datasets, to infer and define relationships and facts that would otherwise be unknown. This gives agencies the tools and insights that they would need to make strategic, data-driven decisions.

About Vertosoft

Vertosoft is a high-value distributor dedicated to providing the most coveted innovative and emerging technology solutions to the government. Our comprehensive solution portfolio coupled with our elite services provides channel partners and suppliers with the enablement, inside sales support, contracts, and compliant systems required to drive growth in the government market.

About Ontotext

Ontotext helps enterprises connect the dots of their knowledge and gain trustworthy insights across diverse data sources. For organizations looking to develop AI and ML initiatives, the company's knowledge graph platform enables organizations to create a data foundation that helps drive greater outcomes. Ontotext's graph database engine uses AI to put data in context and deliver deeper insights by interlinking information across silos and enriching with external domain knowledge. For over 16 years, they have helped leaders such as JPM Chase, S&P, Roche, Johnson Controls, and Financial Times solve mission-critical data challenges. Ontotext has developed a global ecosystem of 40+ partners and secured growth funding to deliver next-generation knowledge and data management solutions at scale. To learn more, visit www.ontotext.com or follow them on Linkedin or Twitter.





