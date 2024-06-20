Gemina Laboratories Ltd.: Gemina Laboratories Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market in the United States

Gemina Laboratories (OTCQB: GLABF), (CSE: GLAB), (FRA: 817) expands investor reach to U.S. by posting shares on OTCQB.

Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB)(OTCQB:GLABF)(FRA:8I7) (the "Company" or "Gemina") is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. and the Company's common shares have commenced trading today on the OTCQB under the symbol "GLABF." The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the CSE Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "GLAB" and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "817".

The OTCQB is an established marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage companies that facilitates trading within the United States. It is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for the evaluation and analysis of traded securities. The OTCQB provides Gemina the opportunity to build our visibility within the US market, in addition to growing liquidity and diversifying our shareholder base. Investors are welcomed to learn more about Gemina by visiting our OTC Markets profile page located here: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GLABF/quote

"We are pleased to expand our investor reach into the United States with the posting of our shares on the OTCQB, a well-known U.S. securities trading platform," commented Gemina CEO Brian Firth. "Expanding our presence here complements our Canadian and Frankfurt listings and allows our US investors a much more streamlined approach to participating in the trading of our common shares. As we grow our diagnostics technology business in the US, we look forward to cultivating the investor community there as well, providing investors the opportunity to enjoy our success as Gemina shareholders."

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com . The Company's listing on the CSE and the trading of its shares on the OTCQB contribute to a genuine North American presence and affords investors preeminent access to trading.

You are invited to watch the OTC Markets interview with CEO Brain Firth, here: https://bit.ly/3yznnKX

About Gemina Laboratories Ltd

Gemina Labs is a biosensor and diagnostic company with a transformative, patented, proprietary chemistry that powers next generation testing platforms for a wide range of pathogens that affect human health and wellness. Our technology drives testing platforms that are fast, affordable and accurate, and easily self-administered. Our proprietary product pipeline includes platforms for the rapid testing of COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis (TB) and other viruses. More information about how Gemina's technology works can be found here https://www.youtube.com/@GeminaLaboratories . Additional information on the Company can be found at www.geminalabs.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Such statements include statements regarding the anticipated terms of any proposed transaction or engagement. Information and statements which are not purely historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Furthermore, the Company is presently unable to fully quantify the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic will have on its operations and recognizes that certain eventualities may affect planned or assumed performance moving forward. As such, any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

