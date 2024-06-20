Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie jetzt massiv durchstartet und wie Sie zu neuen Gratis-Aktien kommen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
20.06.2024 19:02 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Power-Up Wi-Fi HaLow With the 1 Watt TD-HALOM Module by Teledatics With Newracom

Teledatics and Newracom Partner to Bring the TD-HALOM, the Highest-powered Wi-Fi HaLow Module, to Market.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / Teledatics has launched and certified its TD-HALOM ultra-low power and long-range Wi-Fi HaLow module, with 1 Watt or 30 dBm output power, utilizing Newracom's NRC7394 System-on-a-chip (SoC). This module is designed to operate at the maximum limits set by FCC, enabling communication with the farthest range and the best signal penetration achievable with Wi-Fi HaLow.

Wi-Fi HaLow 1 Watt Module by Teledatics

Wi-Fi HaLow 1 Watt Module by Teledatics
Wi-Fi HaLow 1 Watt Module by Teledatics and Newracom



To be one of the first people to get hands on the TD-HALOM Wi-Fi HaLow module, there will be a crowdfunding campaign for the first commercial production on Crowd Supply. This gives everyone a chance to test out Wi-Fi HaLow with the most powerful module currently available. The project starts soon and will provide ongoing updates on what Wi-Fi HaLow can do with the TD-HALOM.

This next-generation Wi-Fi HaLow module is perfect for applications that demand exceptional long-range connectivity. Ideal uses include drone operation, challenging industrial sites, and wide-area outdoor applications that require good throughput and reliable long-distance communication. The high-power output ensures that devices using the Wi-Fi HaLow module will stay connected over longer distances and achieve better throughput.

The TD-HALOM features 30 dBm output power and supports 750 to 950 MHz bands. It has a small 13.5 mm by 18 mm footprint, with a 2.4 mm height, for easy integration into even the most compact designs. The module supports AP, Station/Client, and 802.11s mesh with a throughput maximum of 15 Mbps. It will be available in configured options of an evaluation kit Raspberry Pi or an M.2 interface board for quick and easy evaluation.

"The TD-HALOM is the highest output power Wi-Fi HaLow module available on the market," remarked Zac Freeman, VP of Marketing & Sales at Newracom. "The Teledatics TD-HALOM module transmits at the highest allowable FCC power output and offers a Maximum Range HaLow solution."

"This has been the fruition of a lot of hard work and support from both Teledatics and Newracom engineers, and the TD-HALOM will showcase the true distance and signal penetration capabilities of Wi-Fi HaLow as a technology allowable by federal regulations," spoke James Ewing, CEO of Teledatics.

Wi-Fi HaLow continues its drive for mass adoption, and the TD-HALOM expands the technology's capabilities and use cases in the market. Wi-Fi HaLow is an ideal connectivity solution for a variety of IoT solutions and environments. To learn more about Newracom and the NRC7394, visit www.newracom.com. To learn more about TD-HALOM and Teledatics, visit www.teledatics.io and its crowdfunding campaign on Crowd Supply at https://www.crowdsupply.com/teledatics-incorporated/multi-mile-halow.

About Newracom, Inc.
Newracom, Inc., located in Irvine, California, U.S., has rapidly become a leading developer and supplier of IoT-enabled wireless connectivity chipsets. We specialize in providing a broad range of Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11ah and IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax) that covers various connectivity needs in our lives. With our extensive and diverse Wi-Fi solutions, NEWRACOM enables customers with a "one-stop shop," offering a comprehensive solution that can serve multiple IoT applications, including Smart Grid, Wearables, Smart Home and Office, Healthcare, and Industrial Automation. For more information, please visit online at https://www.newracom.com.

Contact Information
David Fix
Marketing Director
david.fix@newracom.com
(949) 390-7166

SOURCE: Newracom

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.