BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Results of AGM

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 14 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.



The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 29 February 2024, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



The results of the poll were as follows:

Votes

For & Discretionary

% Votes

Against

% Votes Total % of Available voting rights* Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 19,808,247 92.60 1,582,027 7.40 21,390,274 45.41 7,190 Resolution 2 21,336,064 99.84 33,737 0.16 21,369,801 45.37 27,663 Resolution 3 21,389,361 99.99 2,320 0.01 21,391,681 45.42 5,783 Resolution 4 21,117,892 98.79 258,608 1.21 21,376,500 45.39 20,964 Resolution 5 21,115,753 98.78 260,147 1.22 21,375,900 45.38 21,564 Resolution 6 21,112,828 98.77 263,292 1.23 21,376,120 45.38 21,344 Resolution 7 21,119,528 98.80 256,592 1.20 21,376,120 45.38 21,344 Resolution 8 21,117,671 98.79 258,529 1.21 21,376,200 45.39 21,264 Resolution 9 21,351,516 99.88 25,431 0.12 21,376,947 45.39 20,517 Resolution 10 19,781,502 92.53 1,595,900 7.47 21,377,402 45.39 20,062 Resolution 11 21,370,539 99.97 7,078 0.03 21,377,617 45.39 19,847 Resolution 12 21,368,348 99.90 22,441 0.10 21,390,789 45.42 6,675 Resolution 13 21,344,947 99.80 43,229 0.20 21,388,176 45.41 9,288 Resolution 14 21,379,615 99.94 12,066 0.06 21,391,681 45.42 5,783



*Available Voting Rights (exc. Treasury) equals 47,099,792



20 June 2024