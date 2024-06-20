Anzeige
20.06.2024
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Results of AGM

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 14 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.


The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 29 February 2024, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


The results of the poll were as follows:

Votes
For & Discretionary


%

Votes
Against


%

Votes Total

% of Available voting rights*

Votes
Withheld

Resolution 1

19,808,247

92.60

1,582,027

7.40

21,390,274

45.41

7,190

Resolution 2

21,336,064

99.84

33,737

0.16

21,369,801

45.37

27,663

Resolution 3

21,389,361

99.99

2,320

0.01

21,391,681

45.42

5,783

Resolution 4

21,117,892

98.79

258,608

1.21

21,376,500

45.39

20,964

Resolution 5

21,115,753

98.78

260,147

1.22

21,375,900

45.38

21,564

Resolution 6

21,112,828

98.77

263,292

1.23

21,376,120

45.38

21,344

Resolution 7

21,119,528

98.80

256,592

1.20

21,376,120

45.38

21,344

Resolution 8

21,117,671

98.79

258,529

1.21

21,376,200

45.39

21,264

Resolution 9

21,351,516

99.88

25,431

0.12

21,376,947

45.39

20,517

Resolution 10

19,781,502

92.53

1,595,900

7.47

21,377,402

45.39

20,062

Resolution 11

21,370,539

99.97

7,078

0.03

21,377,617

45.39

19,847

Resolution 12

21,368,348

99.90

22,441

0.10

21,390,789

45.42

6,675

Resolution 13

21,344,947

99.80

43,229

0.20

21,388,176

45.41

9,288

Resolution 14

21,379,615

99.94

12,066

0.06

21,391,681

45.42

5,783


*Available Voting Rights (exc. Treasury) equals 47,099,792


20 June 2024


