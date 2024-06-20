BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)
Results of AGM
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 14 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 29 February 2024, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The results of the poll were as follows:
Votes
Votes
Votes Total
% of Available voting rights*
Votes
Resolution 1
19,808,247
92.60
1,582,027
7.40
21,390,274
45.41
7,190
Resolution 2
21,336,064
99.84
33,737
0.16
21,369,801
45.37
27,663
Resolution 3
21,389,361
99.99
2,320
0.01
21,391,681
45.42
5,783
Resolution 4
21,117,892
98.79
258,608
1.21
21,376,500
45.39
20,964
Resolution 5
21,115,753
98.78
260,147
1.22
21,375,900
45.38
21,564
Resolution 6
21,112,828
98.77
263,292
1.23
21,376,120
45.38
21,344
Resolution 7
21,119,528
98.80
256,592
1.20
21,376,120
45.38
21,344
Resolution 8
21,117,671
98.79
258,529
1.21
21,376,200
45.39
21,264
Resolution 9
21,351,516
99.88
25,431
0.12
21,376,947
45.39
20,517
Resolution 10
19,781,502
92.53
1,595,900
7.47
21,377,402
45.39
20,062
Resolution 11
21,370,539
99.97
7,078
0.03
21,377,617
45.39
19,847
Resolution 12
21,368,348
99.90
22,441
0.10
21,390,789
45.42
6,675
Resolution 13
21,344,947
99.80
43,229
0.20
21,388,176
45.41
9,288
Resolution 14
21,379,615
99.94
12,066
0.06
21,391,681
45.42
5,783
*Available Voting Rights (exc. Treasury) equals 47,099,792
20 June 2024