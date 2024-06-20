Regulatory News:

Orano takes note of the Niger authorities' decision to withdraw from its subsidiary Imouraren SA its permit to exploit the deposit, despite the resumption of activities on site, pursuant to the expectations they had expressed.

Engaged in Niger for more than 50 years, Orano together with its partners, through its subsidiaries, contributes to the development of the country's uranium potential and to the development of the regions of Northern Niger.

Orano has always been committed to a responsible approach based on partnership and transparency, acting in continuous consultation with the State of Niger and local stakeholders, notably under the ambitious, long-term roadmap defined in the global partnership agreement signed in May 2023.

Current market conditions, with a favorable rise in the price of uranium, make it once again possible to consider bringing Imouraren into production. This being the case, and at the authorities' request, Orano had submitted a concrete technical proposal to the State of Niger, enabling this development to take place as quickly as possible.

To this end, the infrastructures have already been reopened since June 4, 2024, to accommodate the construction teams and move the work forward.

Orano fears that this decision to withdraw the mining permit for the deposit will have a negative impact on the economic, social and societal development of the region.

Orano remains willing to keep all channels of communication open with the Niger authorities on this subject, while reserving the right to challenge the decision to withdraw the mining permit before the competent national or international jurisdictions.

About Orano

As a recognized international leading operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges. Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle. Every day, the Orano group's 17,500 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

www.orano.group

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240620996267/en/

Contacts:

Press Office

+33 (0)1 34 96 12 15

press@orano.group

Investor relations

Marc Quesnoy

investors@orano.group