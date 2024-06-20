Anzeige
PR Newswire
20.06.2024
Pushly, Inc.: Pushly and Future Join Forces to Deliver Enhanced Personalized Notifications to Consumers

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pushly, the leading push notification platform, announced a strategic partnership with Future, a global leader in specialist media, to deliver advanced web push notifications to millions of readers across various sectors.

Blue Pushly logo

Pushly's best-in-class technology enables Future to deliver personalized and relevant content directly to millions of readers' devices, without requiring any personal information or app downloads. The platform's optimized push notification capability will enable Future to gain valuable audience insights and increase revenue.

"Diversifying our audience acquisition and deepening our relationship with our users are two key pillars of our growth strategy, and this fits perfectly with Pushly's platform," said Simon Collis, SVP of Audience Development & Content Strategy at Future. "The Pushly team understands our mission to ignite people's passions and we look forward to continuing to build loyalty and retention within our user base."

Brendan Ripp, CEO of Pushly, added, "We are delighted to work with Future, one of the most respected and influential media companies in the world. We are confident that our platform will help Future grow and monetize its audience by delivering engaging and timely web push notifications that match their interests and preferences."

Pushly is the premier push notification platform, operating at the intersection of first-party data, content distribution, and audience engagement. The platform converts one-time visitors into loyal subscribers, helping publishers grow and communicate with audiences through customized web push notification channels.

Future is a leading global specialist media company offering trusted, expert content that builds engaged and valuable communities. Future reaches 485 million people worldwide through its specialist websites, magazines, events, newsletters and social spaces. Future's portfolio includes market-leading brands such as Marie Claire, Who What Wear, Livingetc., TechRadar, Tom's Guide, PC Gamer, The Week, Go.Compare, Homes & Gardens, and the Future Games Show.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2442024/Pushly_Inc.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pushly-and-future-join-forces-to-deliver-enhanced-personalized-notifications-to-consumers-302178368.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
