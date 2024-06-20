San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2024) - Today, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts' luxury & lifestyle portfolio, announced a new leadership team to the InterContinental San Antonio Riverwalk, set to open in Summer 2024. Stacy Seaborn has been appointed Director of Sales & Marketing, and Stefan Gruvberger has assumed the role of General Manager.

Stacy Seaborn, Director of Sales & Marketing

Stacy Seaborn is a hospitality veteran with over three decades of experience in the San Antonio area and deep ties to the community. As Director of Sales & Marketing for InterContinental San Antonio Riverwalk, she will be responsible for the overall strategic direction of the property's sales and marketing efforts. Seaborn previously worked at the Hotel Valencia Riverwalk, first as Director of Catering and Conference Services and later as Director of Sales and Marketing. She graduated from Johnson & Wales University with a Bachelor of Science in Culinary Arts and a Minor in Food Service Management. Her enthusiasm for the hospitality industry comes from her enjoyment of interacting with people and being able to contribute to their experiences. Seaborn also sits on the board for Special Reach, an organization that provides dynamic enrichment programs for children with developmental delays and respite for their families, and volunteers with Dress for Success San Antonio.

"I am thrilled to join the InterContinental San Antonio Riverwalk," said Stacy Seaborn, Director of Sales & Marketing. "Our unique location, combined with refined design, luxurious event spaces, and amenities, will provide guests with an insider experience, showcasing the vibrant culture and unique charm of San Antonio."

Stefan Gruvberger, General Manager

At the helm is the newly appointed General Manager, Stefan Gruvberger, who brings nearly 30 years of global hospitality experience to Texas. Gruvberger started his career in New York City as an assistant director of revenue for The Waldorf Astoria before becoming Hotel Manager at The Drake in Chicago. He's since held numerous leadership positions at properties in Lake Tahoe, San Jose, San Francisco, and Chicago, including Opening General Manager of The Lasalle Chicago, where he successfully managed the property into becoming one of the top luxury hotels in the market. Gruverger will oversee the opening of the InterContinental San Antonio Riverwalk and looks forward to captivating guests and locals with meaningful, culturally rich experiences.

"InterContinental San Antonio Riverwalk will bring a fresh take on luxury to the dynamic and diverse city of San Antonio," Gruvberger says. "Our property will bring world-class accommodations, modern amenities, and innovative design to guests while forging a deep connection to the local community through unique programming, transformative experiences, and more," he added. "It truly will be the best of both worlds."

InterContinental San Antonio Riverwalk is located at 111 E. Pecan Street and is now taking reservations as early as September 15, 2024. For more information, visit the property website and follow @ICSanAntonioRiverwalk on Instagram. To inquire about meeting and event space, please email ICSanAntonioSales@ihg.com.

About InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts is the world's first and largest luxury hotel brand, with over 220 hotels spanning 70 countries and representing over 73,500 bedrooms around the world. Founded by Pan American Airways Founder Juan Trippe in 1946, InterContinental is guided by the belief in the power of travel to expand the mind and connect cultures.

Opening doors to a 'world of fascination,' InterContinental is reimagining the luxury travel experience with the modern luxury traveler at its heart. Striking a harmonious balance between freedom and familiarity, InterContinental focuses on satisfying a guest's yearning for knowledge and culturally rich experiences, building on its heritage as a beacon of approachable luxury travel.

For more information and to book, visit intercontinental.com and connect with us on Facebook and Instagram.

