Northern Trust Team Breaking a Sweat, Raising Awareness

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / Since 2011, our employee led Military Appreciation & Assistance Resource Council (MAARC), has grown to engage partners worldwide to ensure military service members and their families have the proper resources to succeed.

We are thrilled to share that the Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services team recently joined forces with MAARC and ExodusPoint Capital Management, LP for a global exercise event dedicated to raising awareness and support for active and veteran armed forces and first responders. This initiative underscores our collective commitment to giving back to those who serve and protect us.

Special thanks to our teams in New York, Chicago, Bangalore, Tempe, and beyond for their enthusiastic participation.

Your dedication is inspiring.





