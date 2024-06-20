Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.06.2024
WKN: 854009 | ISIN: US6658591044
Tradegate
20.06.24
20:03 Uhr
77,00 Euro
-0,50
-0,65 %
ACCESSWIRE
20.06.2024 21:38 Uhr
Northern Trust Team Breaking a Sweat, Raising Awareness

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / Since 2011, our employee led Military Appreciation & Assistance Resource Council (MAARC), has grown to engage partners worldwide to ensure military service members and their families have the proper resources to succeed.

We are thrilled to share that the Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services team recently joined forces with MAARC and ExodusPoint Capital Management, LP for a global exercise event dedicated to raising awareness and support for active and veteran armed forces and first responders. This initiative underscores our collective commitment to giving back to those who serve and protect us.

Special thanks to our teams in New York, Chicago, Bangalore, Tempe, and beyond for their enthusiastic participation.

Your dedication is inspiring.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Northern Trust on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Northern Trust
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/northern-trust
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Northern Trust



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
