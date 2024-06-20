Upfort Wins 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award, Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, and Global InfoSec Awards

Upfort - a cutting-edge cyber security and insurance platform - today announced it was named a winner in a series of prestigious awards, including the 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award presented by the Business Intelligence Group, the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards , and the Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine.

"We're incredibly excited by this momentum and industry recognition for our holistic approach toward cyber protection," said Xing Xin, CEO and co-founder of Upfort. "As demand for comprehensive cyber risk solutions continues to soar, we remain resolute in our mission to accelerate the world's journey toward cyber resilience. We can't wait to build on our efforts in the rest of the year and beyond."

Business Intelligence Group recognized Upfort for its "Detection" capabilities in the "Organizations" category, which honors companies delivering cutting-edge security solutions across various domains. Last year, Upfort was also selected a winner of the Fortress Cybersecurity Award for "Organizational Excellence," which highlights and recognizes solutions that take a holistic approach to integrating all aspects of cybersecurity.

"In today's digital age, cybersecurity is no longer optional - it's essential," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "We are proud to recognize Upfort for their innovative solutions and unwavering commitment to protecting our data and infrastructure from ever-evolving cyber threats."

The Fortress Cybersecurity Awards honor the world's leading companies and individuals who are at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation. Winners are selected based on their dedication to developing solutions, raising awareness, and defending against the growing threat of cyberattacks.

Upfort was also selected a winner of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in three categories: Best Cybersecurity Startup, Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company, and Best Cyber Insurance Solution for Upfort Shield, its proprietary cybersecurity suite.

"We congratulate Upfort on being recognized as an award winner in the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 9th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 600 entries across more than 300 categories, the awards are highly competitive. Your achievement reflects outstanding commitment to the core principles of excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity."

Lastly, Upfort also won in the 12th annual Global InfoSec Award, presented by the publishers and editors of Cyber Defense Magazine. Building on last year's recognition as "Top InfoSec Innovator," Upfort was honored in three categories, selected from among 3,500 global information security companies: Publisher's Choice, Cyber Insurance; Next Gen, Cyber InsureTech; and Hot Company, SMB Cybersecurity.

"These winners are the most innovative, forward-thinking, and proactive cyber security companies and service providers on the planet who are working to bring tomorrow's cybersecurity solutions to market, today," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Upfort transforms how cyber risk is assessed and managed, empowering insurers and brokers to substantially minimize their clients' exposure to cyber attacks. From risk management tools to insurance policies, Upfort's easy-to-use platform streamlines the way brokers and carriers sell cyber policies, transforms cyber risk management for organizations of all sizes, and powers the insurance industry's leading cyber underwriting engine.

Today's announcement builds on a number of company milestones for Upfort, including the appointment of Brett Sadoff - former head of insurance for At-Bay and HISCOX executive - as advisor; strategic partnerships with Arch Insurance and Washington Hospitality Association, and an $8 million Series A led by SYN Ventures.

To learn more about Upfort, visit https://www.upfort.com/ .

About Upfort

Upfort is a leading platform for cyber security and insurance that provides holistic protection from evolving cyber threats. Founded in 2017 to expand global access to cyber resilience, Upfort makes cyber risk easy to manage and simple to insure. Upfort delivers turnkey security proven to proactively mitigate risk and comprehensive cyber insurance from leading insurers. With proprietary data and intelligent automation, Upfort's AI anticipates risk and streamlines mitigation for hassle-free underwriting. Insurers, brokers, and risk advisors partner with Upfort to offer clients resilience and peace of mind against cyber threats. In 2023, Upfort won the coveted Fortress Cybersecurity Award from Business Intelligence Group and was recognized as Top Infosec Innovator by Cyber Defense Magazine. To learn more about Upfort, visit upfort.com .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other business award programs , these programs are judged by business executives with extensive experience and knowledge in cybersecurity. The organization's proprietary scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple security domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand out in the fight against cybercrime.

