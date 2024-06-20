100% Ethanol Engine Is Case IH's Highlight at This Year's Agrishow

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / Case IH, a brand of CNH, has worked in partnership with FPT Industrial to develop an ethanol-powered engine.

Case IH presented the prototype at this year's Agrishow in Ribeirão Preto, Brazil.

The Cursor 13 propellant is a prototype for the use of fuel derived from sugarcane. It is currently in the development phase and will be tested on Case IH sugarcane harvesters in the next harvest.

Case IH puts technology within the reach of the farmer, offering a complete system of products and services capable of preparing the rural producer for the challenges of his daily life.

Among the solutions offered by the brand are grain harvesters, sugarcane and coffee harvesters, as well as tractors with a wide range of powers, self-propelled sprayers and planters. Products that make the brand the best option from planting to harvesting.

The ethanol-powered engine



