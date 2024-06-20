Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.06.2024
WKN: A3D4VH | ISIN: CA29876J1084 | Ticker-Symbol: 9FY0
Frankfurt
20.06.24
08:01 Uhr
0,022 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
20.06.2024 22:26 Uhr
95 Leser
Europacific Metals Inc.: EuroPacific Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / Europacific Metals Inc. (TSXV:EUP)(OTCQB:AUCCF) (the "Company" or "EuroPacific") announces that it has a arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 6,250,000 units (the "Units") at $0.04 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $250.000 (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one transferrable share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire an additional common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of two (2) years.

About Europacific Metals Inc.

EuroPacific Metals Inc. is a Canadian public company listed on TSXV and in US on OTCQB. The Company holds brownfield gold, and copper-gold projects located in Portugal. The Company is focused on exploration in highly prospective geological settings in Europe jurisdictions. EuroPacific Metals ("EUP") owns a total of 100% equity interest in EVX Portugal, a private Portugal based company, that holds the legal exploration rights from the Portugal Government on the Borba 2 ("Borba 2") exploration properties, covering approximately 328 square kilometers in the Alentejo region in Southern Portugal. Miguel Vacas is the most advanced prospect within the Borba 2 license.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Europacific Metals Inc.
Mr. Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer
11th Floor - 1111 Melville Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 3V6
E: k@r7.capital
www.europacific.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company.

SOURCE: Europacific Metals Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
